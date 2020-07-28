Environmental PAC backs Charlie Crist in CD 13 reelection

The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund is endorsing Congressional incumbent Charlie Crist.

The LCV Action Fund works to elect governmental leadership with environmental policy goals. They’re backing Crist based on his history of environmental work in the state of Florida.

The action fund references Crist’s time as Florida’s Governor from 2007 through 2011, when he led efforts to purchase 70,000 acres of land for Everglades restoration, as well as convened Florida’s first climate change summit. Crist was a registered Republican at the time.

“Representative Charlie Crist has a long record of action on the climate crisis and protecting public lands, including pushing for clean energy programs and fighting to restore the Everglades,” LCV Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Tiernan Sittenfeld said in a news release. “He has been an important ally in Congress because he knows that a healthy environment means a strong economy and we are proud to support him for re-election.”

More recently, Crist introduced the Prevent Harmful Algal Blooms Act, a bipartisan bill that promotes research, prevention, response and mitigation to fight outbreaks.

“His list of accomplishments is long — from fighting for coastal communities to be compensated after the BP oil spill while Governor, to introducing the Prevent Harmful Algae Blooms Act in Congress to deter the economic and health dangers of red tide — we can always count on his strong leadership,” said FCV Deputy Director Jonathan Webber.

Crist is running for reelection to Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which covers areas of Pinellas County including downtown and south St. Petersburg. He has served in the House since 2016.

Crist doesn’t face a Democratic primary, but five Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination.