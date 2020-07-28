Connect with us

Florida COVID-19 jobless claims grow by 160K

About 3.34 million Floridians have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began.

There were 160,000 additional unemployment claims in the in the past week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the state, according to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity data released this week.

Total unemployment claims jumped to 3.34 million since the coronavirus outbreak began in March. That’s up from 3.18 million the previous week.

The latest figures reflect a slowing trend for July, as opposed to prior months when upwards of 500,000 claims were sometimes filed per week.

There were 3.14 million total confirmed unique jobless claims in Florida in the past week, meaning there were no duplicate filings. Of those, about 3.06 million claims have been processed, which is about 97%.

Some 1.87 million Floridians are now eligible for state or federal unemployment benefits. That’s up from 1.82 million a week ago. About 1.27 million are eligible for state reemployment assistance, a surprising drop from last week’s 1.3 million. Another 261,185 are eligible federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation and another 333,179 are eligible for federal pandemic unemployment assistance. Some 598,517 Floridians are not eligible for state or federal reemployment assistance.

Another 1.8 million claims have been paid in Florida, that’s 96% of eligible claims and up from 1.75 million last week.

In all, $11.95 billion has been paid to unemployment claimants in Florida, with $8.75 billion coming from federal pandemic unemployment compensation. Another $381.28 million has come from federal pandemic unemployment assistance and $209.14 million from federal pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

Florida has paid out about $2.6 billion since the pandemic began. That’s up about $200 million from last week.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

