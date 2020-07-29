Pediatricians say school reopening benefits, risks must be weighed

As Florida’s parents and educational establishment wrestle with when and how to reopen brick and mortar schools, pediatricians urge caution.

“The benefits must outweigh the risks,” asserts the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, in a white paper provided to Florida’s school superintendents.

The white paper emerges just hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran meet for a roundtable discussion regarding reopenings and COVID-19.

“While it is clearly in a child’s best interest that he/she attend classes on-campus, the benefits must outweigh the medical risks to the children, teachers, school staff, and families. This goal must be the most important factor,” the pediatricians advise.

Some, including the Governor, have suggested that children are at lower risk from COVID-19 than older cohorts. While this may be true, the doctors caution that reduced risk is not the same as no risk.

“However, if children, as a group, do not become as ill as adults, it does not mean every child with COVID-19 does not become ill,” the paper notes, citing a study where 12% of cases among children were severe.

Especially imperiled are those youngsters with medical challenges.

“There is great concern about children with special healthcare needs infected with SARS-CoV-2 (asthma, obesity, diabetes, congenital heart disease, cystic fibrosis, and immune deficiencies, to name a few.)”

Multi-system inflammatory disorder is also a concerning comorbidity.

Children also are positioned to spread to adults, warn the doctors, with middle and high school students posing the greatest threat to parents and guardians.

The pediatricians suggest various mitigation measures, including at-home symptom checks, staggered school openings, cohorts of students isolated from other groups, and more aspirational goals, such as ensuring that school ventilation systems are in “optimal working order.”

Recent weeks have seen the Governor advocate progressively less strongly for children getting back into brick and mortar schools, as resistance has been fierce from both those staffing the schools and those attending.

DeSantis said during a press conference it wasn’t his call. He asserted the order came from the Department of Education.

The Florida Education Association filed a lawsuit earlier this month charging it would violate the state Constitution to reopen schools that are not “safe” and “secure.”

The suit, filed in Miami-Dade County, lists several defendants including DeSantis and Corcoran.