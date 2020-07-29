Connect with us

Florida Sentinel Bulletin endorses Nancy Millan

It’s the region’s only newspaper serving the Black community.

on

Hillsborough County Tax Collector candidate Nancy Millan added another endorsement Wednesday from the Florida Sentinel Bulletin.  

The paper is the only African American publication in Florida. It publishes twice weekly and owns all its own printing equipment. The Sentinel distributes nationally, and has local news racks in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. 

The Sentinel laud’s Millan’s experience in the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s office, where she’s worked for 30 years, starting as an accounting clerk and rising to her current position as director of community relations. 

“Millan is also qualified to hit the ground running and will not need on-the-job training,” the Florida Sentinel Editorial Board wrote in a news release. “Over the years, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector has become the Gold Standard by which Florida Tax Collectors and other local government agencies seek to follow. The Sentinel Editorial Board endorses Nancy Millan.”

Millan’s list of endorsers is mounting among Tampa Bay leaders, including endorsements from Sen. Janet Cruz, former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Hillsborough County Clerk of Court Pat Frank

“It is an honor to have received the endorsement of the Florida Sentinel Bulletin,” Millan said in a news release. “This publication has served the Tampa Bay community for over 70 years by providing access to breaking news and creating a space for our Black community to share stories and ensure voices are heard. As Tax Collector, I plan to work with the Florida Sentinel to fulfill my pledge of increasing access to our gold-level standard services.”

Millan is running against fellow Democratic April Griffin in the Aug. 18 primary election. Griffin is a former Hillsborough County School Board member. The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican candidate TK Matthew in the general election Nov. 3. 

The candidates are running to replace Republican Doug Beldon as he retires after 22 years as Hillsborough County Tax Collector. Belden has also endorsed Millan.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

