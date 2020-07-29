Connect with us

2020

Conservative Lake County Sheriff backs Scott Franklin in CD 15

2020 Headlines

Personhood Florida endorses Dane Eagle

2020 Headlines

Audrey Moran backs Donna Deegan for Congress

2020 Headlines

Ross Spano friend who loaned $110K received PPP funding

2020 Headlines

Club For Growth spends big boosting Byron Donalds, bashing Casey Askar

2020

Environmental PAC backs Charlie Crist in CD 13 reelection
Sheriff Peyton Grinnell

2020

Conservative Lake County Sheriff backs Scott Franklin in CD 15

It’s Franklin’s second endorsement from a Sheriff.

on

Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell is endorsing Scott Franklin in his run against incumbent Ross Spano in the Republican primary for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. 

Despite Spano’s incumbent status, he’s been fighting an uphill battle against Franklin, who has been challenging him in campaign fundraising and endorsements. 

Spano faces several investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Florida Bar and the Federal Elections Commission for fumbling his campaign finances in 2018. The incumbent accepted $180,000 in loans from two friends, money he then put into his campaign in obvious violation of campaign contribution limits. Since then he’s been a top target for Democrats and now, his own party.

Grinnell praised Franklin’s alignment with President Donald Trump, which Franklin has made a key platform. 

“Scott Franklin has my full support,” Grinnell said in a news release. “I know he has the experience, the dedication and commitment to serve our community in Congress. He’ll help advance President Trump’s agenda, secure our borders and protect our rights. And we can trust him to get the job done.”

Grinnell’s endorsement is Franklin’s second from a Sheriff within the Congressional district. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd endorsed Franklin earlier this month.

Franklin is a former Naval Aviator, and currently serves as a Lakeland City Commissioner. Grinnell was elected to Lake County Sheriff in 2016, and is also a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1986 to 1991. 

Florida’s 15th Congressional District covers parts of Hillsborough, Lake and Polk counties, including the cities of Brandon, Plant City, Lakeland, Riverview, Temple Terrace, Dover, Polk City, Groveland and Clermont.

Democrats Alan Cohn, Adam Hattersley and Jesse Philippe are also running.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits