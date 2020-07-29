Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Inmate deaths reported at eight prisons

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Still underwater, Ron DeSantis gains in pandemic response approval

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Rob Bradley tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 200 Floridians confirmed dead Wednesday, a new COVID-19 record

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 cases increasing in juvenile justice system

Coronavirus in Florida

Inmate deaths reported at eight prisons

46 inmates have died.

on

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday said a dozen inmates died from complications of COVID-19 at eight prisons within the past week.

Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution, Lowell Correctional Institution and South Florida Reception Center each had two inmates die after testing positive for the disease. Columbia Correctional Institution, Florida Women’s Reception Center, Graceville Correctional Institution and Wakulla Correctional Institution each had an inmate death.

The Department of Corrections had earlier reported that the 12 inmates had died but had not released the names of the facilities where they were housed.

A total of 46 inmates have died from complications of the disease, but no Department of Corrections employees have died, according to the state.

Two employees of contractors who work with the Department of Corrections have died after contracting the virus, department spokeswoman Michelle Glady confirmed July 1. July has proven to be the deadliest month in Florida’s prison system since the start of the pandemic, with 22 inmates dying.

As of mid-Wednesday, a total of 9,155 prisoners and corrections workers had tested positive for the disease, a jump from 8,432 cases reported on Tuesday. That total included 7,592 inmates.

Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and Lowell Correctional Institution saw their caseloads increase by more than 100 overnight. Santa Rosa had 700 inmate cases and Lowell had 629 inmate cases as of Wednesday. Columbia Correctional Institution has the most cases, with 1,258 inmates known to have been infected as of Wednesday.

Corrections Secretary Mark Inch on Wednesday touted the care provided to the inmates at Columbia Correctional, which is near Lake City.

“The great majority of inmates at Columbia CI who have tested positive are showing mild or no symptoms of the virus,” Inch said. “For those that do require an elevated level of medical care, our health care professionals continue to go above and beyond to provide outstanding medical attention.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits