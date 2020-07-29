Skylar Zander: Ray Rodrigues demonstrates principled leadership Tallahassee needs

Principled, forward-thinking, and dedicated — these are the characteristics that make a good leader. These traits are what state Rep. Ray Rodrigues has demonstrated not just through his words, but also through actions in his approach to public service.

That’s why Americans for Prosperity Action is supporting him in the race for Senate District 27, and why we think you should too.

Rodrigues has long stood for ensuring that the proper role of government is advancing solutions that empower everyone to overcome barriers so they can contribute and succeed for their community, their families, and as individuals.

This principle-first leadership can best be exemplified in his fight for health care reforms during his time as chair of the Florida House Health and Human Services Committee.

The emergence of COVID-19 strained public and private resources as our leaders and health care professionals worked diligently to fight the pandemic. Spread of the virus could have been even more damaging if not for the foresight of Rodrigues in guiding passage of two bills that broke down barriers to greater health care access for all Floridians.

House Bill 21 loosened limits imposed by Florida’s certificate-of-need program by exempting general and specialty hospitals from CON restrictions, which typically require government permission to add services ranging from more beds to adding a cardiac treatment center.

With that measure signed into law, providers can now work to upgrade facilities and services based on what the people need, not what the government thinks they might want. As a result, we have already seen an increase in hospital capacity in just over a year, helping our health care system be better prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 23 expanded the use of telehealth in Florida, allowing people to use their computers or smartphones to connect with health care professionals at their convenience, instead of having to physically go to a building full of potentially other sick people and risk their health. With COVID-19 increasing the risk of gathering in groups, House Bill 23 is even more important today.

While Rodrigues was ahead of the curve on health care, his history of breaking down barriers isn’t limited to any one policy.

He also voted to expand educational freedom so parents and students can choose a school that best fits their individual needs; voted to reduce the tax burden on Floridians so more of their hard-earned money could stay in their pockets, and voted against onerous occupational licensing laws that barred people from getting jobs even if they had the proper skills.

Time and again, on issue after issue, Rodrigues has stood up for the interests of all Floridians and turned good ideas into sound policy. We urge the voters of Lee County to seize the chance to help this principled, forward-thinking leader continue his work in the state Senate.

___

Skylar Zander is a senior advisor for Americans for Prosperity Action.