Connect with us

South Florida

Emgage Action PAC backs Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade mayoral race

South Florida

Alex Penelas nets wave of endorsements in Miami-Dade Mayoral race

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade schools to start year online

South Florida

Joe Martinez dominating funding in race for Miami-Dade County Commission

South Florida

Black, Haitian groups endorse Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

South Florida

State Attorney Aramis Ayala backs Joe Kimok for Broward State Attorney
A win for Daniella Levine Cava as Miami-Dade Mayor could be part of an historic situation for women.

South Florida

Emgage Action PAC backs Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade mayoral race

The group aims to boost Muslim-Americans’ presence in politics.

on

Emgage Action PAC is throwing its weight behind Daniella Levine Cava in the race for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Emgage Action PAC is the political arm of Emgage USA, an organization founded in 2006 that aims to boost Muslim-Americans’ presence in politics.

“We know that Commissioner Levine Cava would provide our County’s Muslim residents a platform and a seat at the table to speak on the issues affecting our community and to represent us fairly and equally,” said Vetnah Monessar, the group’s Florida executive director.

“We know this because she has already shown herself to be a friend and a sister to us, reaching out not just during election season, but whenever an issue arises. We are excited to endorse Daniella Levine Cava for County Mayor and join her fight for a better and more equitable Miami-Dade.”

Levine Cava is running against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas. Current Mayor Carlos Giménez is term-limited.

“This endorsement from our Muslim American community is a true honor for me,” Levine Cava said Thursday.

“They know that discrimination, prejudice, and hate have no place in our beautiful County, and I will make sure that under my administration they have an ally in County Hall that will always listen, show them the respect they deserve, and usher in opportunities to uplift their communities.”

The announcement comes one day after Levine Cava secured support from the Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida (DHACF) and the Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucus.

The seven candidates for Miami-Dade County Mayor will face off Aug. 18 alongside Florida’s primary elections. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff Nov. 3.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits