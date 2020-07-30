Emgage Action PAC backs Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade mayoral race

Emgage Action PAC is throwing its weight behind Daniella Levine Cava in the race for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Emgage Action PAC is the political arm of Emgage USA, an organization founded in 2006 that aims to boost Muslim-Americans’ presence in politics.

“We know that Commissioner Levine Cava would provide our County’s Muslim residents a platform and a seat at the table to speak on the issues affecting our community and to represent us fairly and equally,” said Vetnah Monessar, the group’s Florida executive director.

“We know this because she has already shown herself to be a friend and a sister to us, reaching out not just during election season, but whenever an issue arises. We are excited to endorse Daniella Levine Cava for County Mayor and join her fight for a better and more equitable Miami-Dade.”

Levine Cava is running against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas. Current Mayor Carlos Giménez is term-limited.

“This endorsement from our Muslim American community is a true honor for me,” Levine Cava said Thursday.

“They know that discrimination, prejudice, and hate have no place in our beautiful County, and I will make sure that under my administration they have an ally in County Hall that will always listen, show them the respect they deserve, and usher in opportunities to uplift their communities.”

The announcement comes one day after Levine Cava secured support from the Democratic Haitian American Caucus of Florida (DHACF) and the Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucus.

The seven candidates for Miami-Dade County Mayor will face off Aug. 18 alongside Florida’s primary elections. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff Nov. 3.