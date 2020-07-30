Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis warns Floridians of looming tropical storm, coins 'one goal, one Florida' slogan

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Rick Scott says better state-level messaging needed in fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Another record-breaking day: 253 Floridians reported dead with COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Poll: Gov. DeSantis underwater on unemployment response

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Kathy Castor calls on HHS to increase COVID-19 testing supplies

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Grim Reaper' opposes Gov. DeSantis's motion to prevent oral arguments in lawsuit to close beaches

Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. DeSantis warns Floridians of looming tropical storm, coins ‘one goal, one Florida’ slogan

Governor strikes a unifying tone in latest address.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Floridians Thursday evening to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the tropical storm rapidly approaching the state from the Caribbean Sea.

Speaking in a live address from the Cabinet meeting room, DeSantis first urged Floridians to ready their supplies and polish their emergency plans ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’s looming landfall.

“While we can’t be certain of the exact track of the storm and we certainly can’t be sure about the intensity it will ultimately reach, we do expect to see impacts to the state of Florida even if the storm remains off our shore,” DeSantis said.

As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that the tropical system was roughly 250 miles west-northwest of the Dominican Republic and producing maximum sustained winds of 60 m.p.h. Forecasters also warned that the storm may develop into a hurricane late Friday.

Five-day path projection from the National Hurricane Center.

On the other front, DeSantis unveiled a new slogan and a more tender approach in his address to Floridians on the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis reintroduced his COVID-19 state guidelines and recovery plans, such as reopening schools, with a more unifying and patriotic tone.

“We have one goal,” DeSantis said. “We are one Florida.”

The Governor also told the story of U.S. Air Force veteran Clyde Finch, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran with existing health conditions who overcame a 29-day hospitalization from the novel coronavirus.

“Mr. Finch not only beat it,” DeSantis said. “He is doing well and will be celebrating his 89th birthday in 16 days. And just like Mr. Finch, we too must stay in the fight and stay strong for we have one goal and we are one Florida.”

The Governor’s message of unity and hope on both fronts comes after state health officials reported a rise in deaths but a decline in new COVID-19 cases.

Conversa_728x90

As of the latest update, 253 more residents were declared dead from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period. Notably, state health officials also reported a decline in COVID-19 cases. For all of Wednesday, 9,943 residents tested positive.

DeSantis also cited other positive trends such as falling emergency room visits and COVID-19 hospitalizations. He urged Floridians to “press forward” just like Clyde Finch.

“We’ll fight with hope and optimism and we will emerge stronger as a result of it,” DeSantis said. “We must stay strong. We must not fear for we will succeed.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits