Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Jimmy Patronis says search and rescue teams are prepared to respond for Tropical Storm Isaias

APolitical Headlines

Poll: Floridians appreciate truckers more than ever

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean Sea, shifts east of Florida Panhandle

APolitical Headlines

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

APolitical Headlines

Here’s 10 things to know about the NBA season restart

APolitical Headlines

Florida Prosperity Initiative: Fighting childhood poverty is good business

APolitical

Jimmy Patronis says search and rescue teams are prepared to respond for Tropical Storm Isaias

Seven search and rescue teams have been ordered to prepare for deployment.

on

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis reassured Floridians on Thursday that the state’s fire service community and Urban Search and Rescue Teams are prepared to respond in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

“As we closely monitor Tropical Storm Isaias, I held a call today with fire chiefs from across Florida to ensure our first responders are prepared for the potential impacts of heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds to our state this weekend,” Patronis said. “Our dedicated Urban Search and Rescue Teams stand ready at a moment’s notice to deploy life-saving resources to impacted communities immediately following landfall.”

As of 5 p.m., Tropical Storm Isaias was moving northwest of the Dominican Republic at 20 m.p.h and producing maximum sustained winds of 60 m.p.h. with tropical-storm-force-winds extending 240 miles from storm’s center. The National Hurricane Center also warned that the tropical storm may strengthen into a hurricane on Friday.

“Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect eastern Florida over the weekend,” the NHC advised. “This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.”

In response, Patronis said seven search and rescue teams have been ordered to prepare for a deployment. He urged Floridians to being making preparations.

“Although the path of this storm remains uncertain, it is imperative that you take this threat seriously as tropical storms can change course and intensify quickly,” Patronis said. “I encourage all Floridians to prepare now by visiting PrepareFL.com for important storm resources and tips.”

As the State Fire Marshal, Patronis’s Division of State Fire Marshal oversees two Emergency Support Functions at the State Emergency Operations Centers during times of disaster or emergency.

In a press release, Patronis said the state will utilize technology and teleworking to protect emergency officials from the novel coronavirus.

At the pandemic’s peak, roughly 1,800 first responders were sidelined from possible exposure to the virus. That number has since dropped, Patronis said.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits