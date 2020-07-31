Hurricane Isaias predicted stormpath includes Florida east coast

5 a.m. July 31

The storm forecasts for Hurricane Isais show the storm hugging Florida’s East coast starting this weekend.

The three-day storm path shows the hurricane potentially making landfall in the U.S. before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane conditions were expected throughout the day Friday in the Bahamas, which braced for the storm. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds now of 80 miles per hour with some higher gusts, making it a Category 1 hurricane. Tropical storm-force winds extend 205 miles from the center of the storm and hurricane force winds reach 45 miles from its center.

A 5 a.m. advisory put the storm about 15 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island and 185 miles southeast of Nassau. It continues to move northwest at a speed of 17 miles per hour.

In Florida, a tropical storm watch is in effect from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet, as well as along the shore of Lake Okeechobee.

A warning is typically issued 36 hours before anticipated tropical storm-force winds reach an area. Tropical storm warnings have already been issued in the Dominican Republican, the northern shore of Haiti and in the Turks and Caicos Islands, while hurricane warnings are in effect in the northwestern, southeastern and central Bahamas.

Some decrease in speed is expected over the course of the next few days as Isaias moves toward Florida.

This post will be updated.