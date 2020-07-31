Connect with us

Hurricane Isaias predicted stormpath includes Florida east coast

Jimmy Patronis says search and rescue teams are prepared to respond for Tropical Storm Isaias

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

Poll: Floridians appreciate truckers more than ever

Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean Sea, shifts east of Florida Panhandle

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?
In this image made from video, people look at level of Canovanas river following heavy rain caused by the storm in Alto Trujillo, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 30, 2020. Tropical Storm Isaias knocked out power and caused flooding and small landslides across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as forecasters predicted it would strengthen into a hurricane while moving toward the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast. Image via AP Photo

APolitical

Hurricane Isaias predicted stormpath includes Florida east coast

The storm is already impacting islands in the Caribbean.

on

5 a.m.  July 31

The storm forecasts for Hurricane Isais show the storm hugging Florida’s East coast starting this weekend.

The three-day storm path shows the hurricane potentially making landfall in the U.S. before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane conditions were expected throughout the day Friday in the Bahamas, which braced for the storm. The hurricane has maximum sustained winds now of 80 miles per hour with some higher gusts, making it a Category 1 hurricane. Tropical storm-force winds extend 205 miles from the center of the storm and hurricane force winds reach 45 miles from its center.

A 5 a.m. advisory put the storm about 15 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island and 185 miles southeast of Nassau. It continues to move northwest at a speed of 17 miles per hour.

In Florida, a tropical storm watch is in effect from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet, as well as along the shore of Lake Okeechobee.

A warning is typically issued 36 hours before anticipated tropical storm-force winds reach an area. Tropical storm warnings have already been issued in the Dominican Republican, the northern shore of Haiti and in the Turks and Caicos Islands, while hurricane warnings are in effect in the northwestern, southeastern and central Bahamas.

Some decrease in speed is expected over the course of the next few days as Isaias moves toward Florida.

This post will be updated.

cone graphic

 

 

