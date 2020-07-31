CD 3 Republican Kat Cammack says socialism is the ‘greatest threat’ to America

Republican Kat Cammack released a video pledging to fight against socialism if she’s elected to represent Florida’s 3rd Congressional District.

The ad, “Greatest Threat,” features clips of the social unrest that’s unfolded across the country contrasted with images of some of the most influential leaders and thinkers in American history, including Abraham Lincoln.

“When I see what’s happening across the country — the rioting, the looting, the burning of buildings, destruction of personal property — it pisses me off. The greatest threat to America is socialism we are losing the very way of life as we know it, and I do see us in the fight for the soul of our country,” Cammack says in the video.

“We’re in a time where we’re really seeing this pull between good and evil, right and wrong. We as conservatives have been quiet, the silent majority as they say. American values and independent thought — not socialism, not big government — are the best way for our country moving forward and I’m excited to take that fight on.”

Cammack hit many of the same notes in a statement released alongside the video, adding that Republicans must do their “due diligence,” “speak up” and fight against socialism.

“They want to take our guns, destroy democracy, and obliterate free thought. Future generations will not live in a free America if we do not stomp out socialism now. It has to stop,” she said.

“As the Constitutional conservative in this race, I strongly believe in preserving liberty and freedom for the American people. If given the privilege of representing FL-03 in Congress, I will never shy away from a fight to advocate for our conservative beliefs against extremists like Ilhan Omar and AOC.”

“Greatest Threat” is the fourth video released by the Cammack campaign in recent weeks.

The first was a TV spot that’s airing in the North Central Florida district. The second is a longer video chronicling her upbringing and the experiences that led her to move to the district and work for current CD 3 U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, first as his campaign manager and later as his deputy chief of staff. The third sees her discuss the reason why she is anti-abortion.

Cammack is one of 10 Republicans running to succeed Yoho, who is making good on his pledge to retire from Congress after four terms.

She faces Ryan Chamberlin, Todd Chase, Bill Engelbrecht, Joe Dallas Millado, Gavin Rollins, Judson Sapp, James St. George, David Theus and Amy Pope Wells in the Aug. 18 primary election.

She is among the top fundraisers in the crowded primary. As of June 30, she had raised $461,000 and had had more than $330,000 left to spend. Only Sapp and St. George boast bigger campaign accounts, though each has relied on candidate loans to build their advantage.

CD 3 covers Alachua, Bradford, Clay, Putnam and Union counties as well as part of Marion. It is a safe Republican seat.

The video is below.