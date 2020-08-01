Connect with us

Pinellas County testing site to extend operations into next week as Hurricane Isaias approaches

Hillsborough County improves Friday in almost all COVID-19 metrics

Gym, bowling alley add to growing legal debate over COVID-19 business loss coverage

Growing concerns over COVID-19, disappointment in Ron DeSantis among Tampa Bay residents, survey shows

As Hillsborough County prepares classrooms, summer coronavirus cases among staff and students reported

Suzanne Labrit appointed to 2nd District Court of Appeal

Pinellas County testing site to extend operations into next week as Hurricane Isaias approaches

The Pinellas Community Church COVID-19 testing site will remain open through next Wednesday, making it one of the few locations to get testing in the Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Isaias approaches.

Hillsborough County is closing all of its testing sites beginning Friday due to the threat of Hurricane Isaias. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-181, declaring a state of emergency in counties along Florida’s East Coast, in anticipation of the hurricane.  

Hillsborough decided to close sites following Florida’s announcement that it will close all state-run testing. State sites will be closed temporarily starting Thursday at 5 p.m. through Saturday. 

The testing site is run through a partnership between St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The testing center is in one of the hardest-hit ZIP codes, 33712, which currently has 794 cases. 

The location will be open next week on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. The site was originally only open through Saturday. 

Testing is free to the public, and no referral or symptoms are required to obtain a test. Pinellas County residents can make an appointment by calling 833-697-4352.  

The Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theatre in Pinellas will also be open on Saturday until 7 p.m.

State supported testing sites in Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties include: 

— Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theatre (Pinellas)

— Lee Davis Community Resource Center (Hillsborough)

— SouthShore Community Resource Center (Hillsborough)

Hillsborough County testing sites: 

— Raymond James Stadium.

— County community resource centers in east Tampa (Lee Davis), Plant City, and SouthShore.

— Sites in Brandon, Wimauma, Sun City Center, and Town ‘N Country.

Pinellas County testing sites: 

— Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater.

— Department of Health-Pinellas (DOH-P).

— Baycare at Tropicana Field Lot 2.

— Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHCP) at Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center.

— AFC Urgent Care at Clearwater, Pinellas Park, Seminole, and Tyrone/St. Petersburg.

— Doctor’s Urgent Care in Palm Harbor.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

