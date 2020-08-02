Connect with us

Jax

First Coast passes 29,000 cases of coronavirus

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville braces for Hurricane Isaias impacts

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville more than triples coronavirus cases in one month

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville exceeds 21,000 COVID-19 cases

Headlines Jax

After brief slowdown, Jacksonville COVID-19 cases are on the rise

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville's daily coronavirus caseload continues to slow
A vacant downtown Jacksonville might have helped keep coronavirus from infecting the homeless population. Photo by Drew Dixon.

Jax

First Coast passes 29,000 cases of coronavirus

Northeast Florida added 497 new cases Saturday.

on

The five-county First Coast area surpassed 29,000 total cases of coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health data released Sunday.

There were 497 new infections over Friday’s figure of 28,889 for a total of 29,386 cases in Northeast Florida at the end of Saturday. Deaths in the region ticked up by two over Friday’s figure of 247 to 249 Saturday. There were few new hospitalizations as the area added seven for a total of 1,102 Saturday.

Jacksonville added 343 new cases Saturday for a total of 21,665, up over Friday’s figure of 21,322. Jacksonville also saw one new fatality Saturday for a total of 158. There were no new hospitalizations in Jacksonville, holding steady at 640 Saturday.

St. Johns County added 59 new infections Saturday for a total of 3,323. Another death due to coronavirus was also added for a total of 29 and there were four new hospitalizations for a total of 177.

Clay County saw 55 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, up over Friday’s figure of 2,853 for a total of 2,908. There was one new hospitalization in Clay for a total of 194 and no new fatalities remaining at 48.

Nassau County added 25 new cases for a total of 1,104 Saturday. Nassau saw two new hospitalizations for a total of 65 and no new fatalities remaining at 10.

Baker County saw 15 new coronavirus cases Saturday for a total of 386 and no new fatalities or hospitalizations, holding steady at 4 and 26 respectively.

Across Florida, there are 487,132 total cases in the state with 7,206 fatalities and 27,150 hospitalizations attributed to coronavirus.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits