First Coast passes 29,000 cases of coronavirus

The five-county First Coast area surpassed 29,000 total cases of coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health data released Sunday.

There were 497 new infections over Friday’s figure of 28,889 for a total of 29,386 cases in Northeast Florida at the end of Saturday. Deaths in the region ticked up by two over Friday’s figure of 247 to 249 Saturday. There were few new hospitalizations as the area added seven for a total of 1,102 Saturday.

Jacksonville added 343 new cases Saturday for a total of 21,665, up over Friday’s figure of 21,322. Jacksonville also saw one new fatality Saturday for a total of 158. There were no new hospitalizations in Jacksonville, holding steady at 640 Saturday.

St. Johns County added 59 new infections Saturday for a total of 3,323. Another death due to coronavirus was also added for a total of 29 and there were four new hospitalizations for a total of 177.

Clay County saw 55 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, up over Friday’s figure of 2,853 for a total of 2,908. There was one new hospitalization in Clay for a total of 194 and no new fatalities remaining at 48.

Nassau County added 25 new cases for a total of 1,104 Saturday. Nassau saw two new hospitalizations for a total of 65 and no new fatalities remaining at 10.

Baker County saw 15 new coronavirus cases Saturday for a total of 386 and no new fatalities or hospitalizations, holding steady at 4 and 26 respectively.

Across Florida, there are 487,132 total cases in the state with 7,206 fatalities and 27,150 hospitalizations attributed to coronavirus.