Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Florida Doctors endorse Rick Kozell as he adds another $10K in HD 82 bid

Legislative Campaigns

Florida Doctors endorse Spencer Roach for reelection
Rick Kozell
Rick Kozell is running in the Republican primary for House District 82.

Legislative Campaigns

Florida Doctors endorse Rick Kozell as he adds another $10K in HD 82 bid

Kozell is competing for the Republican nomination against former Rep. Carl Domino and retired U.S. Marine John Snyder.

on

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is endorsing Republican candidate Rick Kozell as he seeks to replace Rep. MaryLynn Magar in House District 82.

The endorsement comes as Kozell again topped the field in the latest fundraising period, adding nearly $10,000 from July 18-24.

“Rick has the proven experience to successfully represent the district through his previous service in various political roles over the last decade,” said FMA PAC President Doug Murphy. “The Florida Medical Association looks forward to collaborating with him to address patient health care needs in our state.”

Added Kozell: “Florida’s doctors are on the front lines keeping us safe and healthy, and ensuring a strong health care system for all Floridians. I am so proud of the work they do, and I am so honored to have the support of the Florida Medical Association. In Tallahassee, I will fight tirelessly to strengthen the practice of medicine for the benefit of all Floridians.”

Kozell has been the top fundraiser in the race. He’s now netted more than $435,000 between his campaign account and his political committee, Rick Kozell for Florida.

That PC spent big recently, according to the latest financial reports. Kozell’s PC dropped more than $34,000 on media with Mentzer Media. He also spent $20,000 on research with Deep Root Analytics.

Kozell is competing for the Republican nomination against former Rep. Carl Domino and retired U.S. Marine John Snyder. That contest will take place Aug. 18.

Snyder added another $4,200 in the most recent reporting period. Domino again showed $0 in contributions as he has entirely self-funded his campaign. He added no new loans, however, according to the most recent reports.

Domino dropped more than $14,000 on printing and mailing services with Budget Printing Center. Snyder barely dipped into his available funds at all during the period.

Domino retains more than $102,000 of his $141,000 in personal loans he’s infused into his campaign. It remains to be seen how much of that money Domino is willing to spend.

Kozell has more than $85,000 remaining, while Snyder is sitting on nearly $76,000.

Democratic candidate Elise Edwards Ackerly is unopposed for that party’s nomination. She’s raised less than $5,000 total and has around $2,800 on hand.

HD 82 covers part of Palm Beach and Martin counties, including Jupiter, Indiantown and Hobe Sound. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 24 deadline to report all financial activity through July 31.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bock the Blup? Really, Tampa?