Florida Doctors endorse Rick Kozell as he adds another $10K in HD 82 bid

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is endorsing Republican candidate Rick Kozell as he seeks to replace Rep. MaryLynn Magar in House District 82.

The endorsement comes as Kozell again topped the field in the latest fundraising period, adding nearly $10,000 from July 18-24.

“Rick has the proven experience to successfully represent the district through his previous service in various political roles over the last decade,” said FMA PAC President Doug Murphy. “The Florida Medical Association looks forward to collaborating with him to address patient health care needs in our state.”

Added Kozell: “Florida’s doctors are on the front lines keeping us safe and healthy, and ensuring a strong health care system for all Floridians. I am so proud of the work they do, and I am so honored to have the support of the Florida Medical Association. In Tallahassee, I will fight tirelessly to strengthen the practice of medicine for the benefit of all Floridians.”

Kozell has been the top fundraiser in the race. He’s now netted more than $435,000 between his campaign account and his political committee, Rick Kozell for Florida.

That PC spent big recently, according to the latest financial reports. Kozell’s PC dropped more than $34,000 on media with Mentzer Media. He also spent $20,000 on research with Deep Root Analytics.

Kozell is competing for the Republican nomination against former Rep. Carl Domino and retired U.S. Marine John Snyder. That contest will take place Aug. 18.

Snyder added another $4,200 in the most recent reporting period. Domino again showed $0 in contributions as he has entirely self-funded his campaign. He added no new loans, however, according to the most recent reports.

Domino dropped more than $14,000 on printing and mailing services with Budget Printing Center. Snyder barely dipped into his available funds at all during the period.

Domino retains more than $102,000 of his $141,000 in personal loans he’s infused into his campaign. It remains to be seen how much of that money Domino is willing to spend.

Kozell has more than $85,000 remaining, while Snyder is sitting on nearly $76,000.

Democratic candidate Elise Edwards Ackerly is unopposed for that party’s nomination. She’s raised less than $5,000 total and has around $2,800 on hand.

HD 82 covers part of Palm Beach and Martin counties, including Jupiter, Indiantown and Hobe Sound. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 24 deadline to report all financial activity through July 31.