Rick Kozell adds more than $10K, maintains hefty cash lead in HD 82

With about a month to go until primary voters head to the polls on Aug. 18, Republican candidate Rick Kozell is atop the House District 82 field in cash on hand.

Kozell added another $10,600 in the latest reporting period, covering money raised from June 27-July 10.

His campaign added more than $6,100. Kozell’s political committee, Rick Kozell for Florida, netted another $4,500. Going forward, Kozell has more than $250,000 in his war chest.

Kozell is a former congressional candidate, having sought the seat in Florida’s 18th Congressional District in 2016. He’s now running to replace term-limited GOP Rep. MaryLynn Magar.

Kozell is part of a three-way primary on the Republican side. Retired U.S. Marine John Snyder placed second in the most recent fundraising period, adding just over $5,200.

Former Rep. Carl Domino again showed $0 in contributions. His campaign thus far has been entirely self-funded, as he’s added $100,000 in the form of self-loans.

Both Domino and Snyder are well behind Kozell in cash on hand. Domino is sitting on around $76,000, while Snyder retains more than $72,000.

Kozell did burn through a decent bit of cash in the most recent two-week period. He sent about $32,000 to Mentzer Media Services for advertising, making up the majority of the campaign’s more than $41,000 in expenditures. Still, he has more than triple each of his Republican opponents in cash on hand.

Democratic candidate Elise Edwards Ackerly also qualified in the contest after filing for the race in mid-May. She’s unopposed on the Democratic side, giving her a clear path to the November general election. She’ll need to up her fundraising pace before then, as she’s added just over $4,700 in total contributions so far.

HD 82 covers part of Palm Beach and Martin counties, including Jupiter, Indiantown and Hobe Sound. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, July 17 deadline to report all financial activity through July 10.