Ron DeSantis appoints two new judges to Palm Beach-based courts

DeSantis is continuing to shape South Florida courts.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made two judicial appointments in a pair of courts based in Palm Beach County.

DeSantis is naming Assistant State Attorney (ASA) Laura Laurie to the Fifteenth Circuit Court, which is located in Palm Beach. Laurie has served as an ASA in Palm Beach County since 2007. She’s currently the chief of the traffic homicide and felony trial units.

Laurie earned her bachelor’s degree at Florida Gulf Coast University before receiving her law degree from the Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law.

Laurie is replacing Judge Edward Artau, who moved from the Fifteenth Circuit Court to the Fourth District Court of Appeal.

Late Tuesday, DeSantis also announced ASA John Parnofiello would be named to the Palm Beach County Court.

Parnofiello has been an ASA for the Fifteenth Circuit since 2015. Prior to that gig, he worked as an associate at Rosenthal, Levy, Simon and Ryles in West Palm Beach,

Parnofiello received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida before moving on and graduating from the University of Florida College of Law.

He replaces Judge Paige Gillman who recently moved to the Fifteenth Circuit Court.

Ryan Nicol

