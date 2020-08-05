Poll: Webster Barnaby leading ahead of HD 27 primary

Webster Barnaby hopes decades of advocacy on the part of businesses and voters brings success in House District 27. A new St. Pete Polls survey shows he has reason for optimism.

The poll of likely Republican voters shows if the primary were held today, nearly 36% would vote for Barnaby. Another 16% would pick Erika Benfield and just over 9% would choose Zenaida Denizac.

That jives with what Barnaby sees in the district as well.

“Based on my knocking on doors and talking to constituents consistently every day, there’s an overwhelming groundswell of support for my candidacy,” he told Florida Politics.

Votes remain in play with less than two weeks before the primary. More than 39% of voters remain undecided, and half of voters don’t plan to vote until they can do so in person.

But then, 29% have already voted. Barnaby also has ads running on Fox News during prime time, a solid way of reaching primary voters.

The former Deltona City Commissioner believes his years of organizing within the community can carry him across the finish line. He’s the current president of the Southwest Volusia Republican Club, which has doubled in size during his tenure. He served since 1994 as district representative for National Write Your Congressman, work that connected him with business leaders and familiarized himself with the legislative process.

He’s spoken at three different rallies for President Donald Trump, even winning some kind words from the Republican leader.

“He said ‘Webster, I love your accent.’ I said I’m proud to be a naturalized citizen, just like Melania,” Barnaby, a native of Great Britain, said.

He has also stressed his military ties. He’s married to a retired National Guard Sgt., and his son graduated from Annapolis. His father served with the British military.

The House District 27 race will determine a successor for outgoing Republican Rep. David Santiago. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Dolores Guzman in November.

