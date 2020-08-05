Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

Love him or hate him: Poll shows stark split on Donald Trump coronavirus response

Headlines Influence

Nikki Fried jabs at Gov. DeSantis for Cabinet meeting cancelation
Image via AP.

Headlines

Love him or hate him: Poll shows stark split on Donald Trump coronavirus response

Florida voters don’t approve of Trump’s coronavirus response.

on

Large chunks of Florida’s voting population either strongly disapprove of President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus crisis or strongly approve, with not much in between, according to a new poll.

The plurality of Floridians strongly disapprove, and a majority of Florida voters contacted in a new poll from Public Policy Polling either strongly or somewhat disapprove of the President’s performance dealing with the crisis.

Similar splits occur when PPP asked voters if they thought Trump’s response to the crisis has made America more or less safe, and whether his handling of the resulting economic downturn is worth approval. The largest portions of voters had extreme views, and most were at least somewhat negative.

“President Trump is underwater in approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn resulting from it,” the polling institute stated in a news release.

The poll also measured overall approval ratings for Trump and for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Voters were not happy about either, with 55% disapproving of Trump’s overall job performance and 40% approving; and 51% disapproving of Rubio’s overall job performance, and 31% approving.

PPP asked the respondents who they voted for in the 2016 election. Those who voted for Trump tended to approve and those who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton tended to disapprove. But there was more loyalty among Clinton voters than Trump voters in almost all the questions in the PPP survey.

According to the demographic question, 46% of the respondents said they voted for Trump, 45% for Clinton, and the rest either voted for someone else or did not vote in 2016. That worked out to 37% who are registered Democrats; 35%, Republicans; and 28%, independent voters.

Public Policy Polling surveyed 609 Florida voters on July 31, on behalf of Accountable.US, with 59% of the interviews being done through text messages and 41% through phone calls. The poll has a margin of error of 4%.

By the numbers:

– 49% of respondents “strongly disapprove” of how Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic overall, and another 6% “somewhat disapprove;” while 30% “strongly approve,” and 12% “somewhat approve.”

– 52% said Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has made America “much less safe” and 5% said “somewhat less safe;” while 28% said it made America “much more safe” and 12% said “somewhat more safe.”

– 47% strongly disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economic downturn and 6% somewhat disapprove; while 34% strongly approve and 9% somewhat disapprove.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. S.B. Anthony

    August 5, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Hate him strongly and bigly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Bock the Blup? Really, Tampa?