Love him or hate him: Poll shows stark split on Donald Trump coronavirus response

Large chunks of Florida’s voting population either strongly disapprove of President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus crisis or strongly approve, with not much in between, according to a new poll.

The plurality of Floridians strongly disapprove, and a majority of Florida voters contacted in a new poll from Public Policy Polling either strongly or somewhat disapprove of the President’s performance dealing with the crisis.

Similar splits occur when PPP asked voters if they thought Trump’s response to the crisis has made America more or less safe, and whether his handling of the resulting economic downturn is worth approval. The largest portions of voters had extreme views, and most were at least somewhat negative.

“President Trump is underwater in approval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn resulting from it,” the polling institute stated in a news release. The poll also measured overall approval ratings for Trump and for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Voters were not happy about either, with 55% disapproving of Trump’s overall job performance and 40% approving; and 51% disapproving of Rubio’s overall job performance, and 31% approving. PPP asked the respondents who they voted for in the 2016 election. Those who voted for Trump tended to approve and those who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton tended to disapprove. But there was more loyalty among Clinton voters than Trump voters in almost all the questions in the PPP survey. According to the demographic question, 46% of the respondents said they voted for Trump, 45% for Clinton, and the rest either voted for someone else or did not vote in 2016. That worked out to 37% who are registered Democrats; 35%, Republicans; and 28%, independent voters. Public Policy Polling surveyed 609 Florida voters on July 31, on behalf of Accountable.US, with 59% of the interviews being done through text messages and 41% through phone calls. The poll has a margin of error of 4%. By the numbers:

– 49% of respondents “strongly disapprove” of how Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic overall, and another 6% “somewhat disapprove;” while 30% “strongly approve,” and 12% “somewhat approve.”

– 52% said Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has made America “much less safe” and 5% said “somewhat less safe;” while 28% said it made America “much more safe” and 12% said “somewhat more safe.”

– 47% strongly disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economic downturn and 6% somewhat disapprove; while 34% strongly approve and 9% somewhat disapprove.