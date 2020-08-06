Daniella Levine Cava comes up tops in mayoral poll

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava may be feeling the winds of fortune behind her back.

An independent poll shows Levine Cava is narrowly ahead of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo in the seven-candidate Miami-Dade County mayoral race, according to political blog Political Cortadito, which obtained the poll.

The poll, which was reportedly conducted with a 400-person sample over the phone, showed Cava with 20% support and Bovo with 19%. Former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas had 15%, while County Commissioner Xavier Suarez registered 10%. Polling began on July 30 and ended Aug 3.

If no candidate wins 50% plus one vote in the Aug. 18 primary, the race will head to a runoff in November.

Cava, who was first elected to the Miami-Dade County Commission in 2014, represents District 8, which encompasses Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, and unincorporated areas of South Dade.

Her campaign page casts her as a “Water Warrior” who has been a fierce advocate for protecting the local environment and water resources. Cava has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Sens. Annette Taddeo, Oscar Braynon, Jose Javier Rodriguez and Jason Pizzo.

Bovo has been a County Commissioner since 2011, and he previously served as a Representative for Florida’s HD 110. He’s been endorsed by former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez, Sweetwater Commissioner David Borrero and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto.

Penelas, who was Miami-Dade County’s Mayor from 1998 to 2004, has raised and spent more than his peers during the fundraising process, but Cava and Bovo have also been active in fundraising.

Penelas has been endorsed by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan and former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, former Sens. Roberto Casas and Rudy Garcia and a host of area Mayors.

The field of candidates, which also includes Monique Nicole Barley, Carlos Antonio de Armas and Lyudmila Dormond, are running to replace Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who is term limited.