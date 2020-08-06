Debbie Mucarsel-Powell nets another strong fundraising month

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell raised another $195,000 in the latest filing period and has more than $2.8 million on hand for her re-election bid in Florida’s 26th congressional district.

Mucarsel-Powell has out-raised Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez in three straight reporting periods.

She spent $126,085 on her campaign this filing period and has spent $1,278,331 overall.

Mucarsel-Powell is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Gimenez, who is term limited in Miami-Dade, is one of two Republicans running for the nomination. He raised $121,000 and spent $98,000 in the latest filing period, and he has $882,000 left on hand.

Gimenez, who previously served on the Miami-Dade County Commission and as chief of the Miami Fire Department, paid $69,150 to Dark Horse Strategies for digital services and $12,000 to Quantum Results for consulting in the latest filing period.

Omar Blanco, the president of Miami-Dade Firefighters and Paramedics Local 1403, is the third candidate in the district. He raised $8,971 in the latest filing period. Blanco spent $30,989 in the latest filing period, and he’ll have $45,129 in cash remaining as the Aug. 18 primary approaches.

Blanco paid The Whitson Group $7,211 for digital consulting and $8,000 to Groundswell Strategies for an absentee ballot phone bank.

Candidates and committees faced an Aug. 6 deadline to report all financial activity through July 29.

Andrew Markoff, Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign manager, said the fundraising totals prove his candidate’s viability.

“As Carlos Giménez burns through special interest cash as fast as he can find it, Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell’s dominant fundraising continues to show that South Florida voters want a proven fighter for their community in Congress, not a corrupt politician.”

The 26th Congressional District encompasses Monroe County and parts of southern Miami-Dade.