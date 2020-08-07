Val Demings flexes fundraising muscle in July

As two Republicans vie for the chance to challenger her in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Val Demings showed the vice presidential prospect’s fundraising might.

Demings raised $207,784 in the period spanning July 1-29 ,almost as much money in July as her GOP challengers, Vennia Francois and Willie Montague have managed to raise to date.

It was far and away Demings’ best month, and it came while she received widespread national attention as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential nominee-to-be Joe Biden. Biden still has not announced who he will pick, and Demings officially remains in the running, though she has largely dropped out of much of the national speculation in August.

If she runs for a third term in Congress, and not for Vice President of the United States, Demings likely will have advantages both in campaign money and voter registration.

Perhaps as a reflection of her confidence, or a signal of support for her party, her latest campaign finance report from the Federal Election Commission shows she donated $100,000 of her campaign cash to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to help other Democratic congressional candidates around the country.

To date, Demings has raised $1.3 million, including the $207,000 she picked up in July. She’s spent $805,015 of that to date, leaving her with $657,671 in the bank on July 29.

Francois rode early fundraising success to a position that looked like a dominant Republican candidate in CD 10, heading toward the August 18 Republican primary. But she showed little success in July while Montague’s campaign had its first month showing any fundraising activity.

In July Francois raised just $2,265, and spent $25,101. To date she has raised $207,194 but was left with just $79,581 in the bank on July 29.

Montague raised $13,809 in July, his campaign’s first money. His campaign spent all but $500 of that.

CD 10 covers western Orange County, which includes much of Orlando’s tourism corridor, a handful of suburbs, and the predominantly black communities of west Orlando and Pine Hills. It is overwhelmingly a Democratic stronghold, with 45% of the registered voters being Democrats and just 25% Republicans.