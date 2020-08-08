Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Republican Marva Preston builds war chest in SD 3

Headlines Tampa Bay

Poll: Most Hillsborough voters don't want kids to return to schools yet

Headlines

Republican Marva Preston builds war chest in SD 3

The Governor has his eye on this race.

on

Republican Marva Preston turned the financial tide this summer in her race for Senate District 3. Since May, she has received more than double the monthly contributions of her well-funded opponent, Loranne Ausley.

Preston loaded $66,995 into her war chest since May 1, according to campaign finance records. Ausley, on the other hand, gathered $26,015 within the same time.

While Preston’s push is worth noting, Ausley maintains a cash advantage over the Republican hopeful. According to campaign finance records, Ausley boasts a $250,000 lead over Preston. In total, Preston’s remaining $56,124 stands in contrast to Ausley’s $302,465.

Additionally, Ausely is the chairperson and associated candidate of Florida 2020, a political committee that’s banked $93,359 per the latest finance reports.

Ausley has served as the State Representative for House District 9 since 2016. Prior to that, she served in the Florida House from 2000 to 2008. Now, however, she has opted to run for Senate and has been campaigning for the seat for nearly two years.

Alternatively, Preston is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who boasts an endorsement from Gov. Ron DeSantis. In early July, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee released a TV ad promoting the endorsement.

“Marva Preston possesses a genuine sense of responsibility for the people of North Florida, the challenges they face and the opportunities they deserve,” DeSantis said in a news release. “I am proud to endorse Marva because Florida’s hardworking families deserve an advocate in the Senate who won’t stop at good enough, but will instead fight for more.”

Preston is also competing with Republican candidate Benjamin Alexander Thaddeus John Horbowy. Vets for Trump endorsed his campaign as it  continues with less than $1,000 remaining in the bank, according to finance reports.

SD 3 is a Democratic-leaning seat that covers all of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties in North Florida.

The election winner will replace term-limited Sen. Bill Montford.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Seven hours, no lunch: Some Pinellas County high schoolers won’t get lunch until school’s over.