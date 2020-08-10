Last Call for 8.10.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The pandemic and social unrest are taking a toll on police departments and sheriff’s offices nationwide.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 157 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty this year. That’s 10 more than were lost in all of 2019.

It’s a year-over-year increase for the state, too. The total includes nine Florida officers, two of whom were murdered and six of whom died from COVID-19.

Attorney General Ashley Moody cited the grim statistic Monday and urged Floridians to support the law enforcement officers serving on the front lines.

“As Florida’s Attorney General and the wife of a law enforcement officer, the increase in line-of-duty deaths is both heartbreaking and infuriating. We have seen law enforcement officers on the front lines of this pandemic contract COVID-19 and die,” she said.

“We have also seen deliberate, brutal attacks on officers across the country and even right here in Florida. I am urging Floridians to do whatever they can to make the jobs of our law enforcement officers a little safer — even if they have pulled you over for speeding, thank them for what they do, because without them chaos, disorder and harm to the innocent would result.”

Moody said her office is working to curb officer deaths and to support the family members of officers who died from COVID-19.

Moody also highlighted her service on the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice. Currently, the Commission is working to identify strategies and innovative solutions to help reduce crime, support officers, improve policing and protect Americans.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 531,217 FL residents (+4,181 since Sunday)

— 5,744 Non-FL residents (-26 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 4,018 Travel related

— 156,789 Contact with a confirmed case

— 4,120 Both

— 366,290 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 30,785 in FL

Deaths:

— 8,408 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“The effects of this (are) going to loom, I think, over every budget and policy debate, you know, in the next Session.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the coronavirus pandemic’s lasting effect on the state.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights