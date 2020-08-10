Team Trump launches bus campaign tour in Florida

A pair of bus tours are beginning to barnstorm across the nation in support of President Donald Trump. And Florida is taking center stage for one of them.

The eponymous Team Trump on Tour Bus Tour will begin on Monday in a pair of locations: Kissimmee, FL and Salfordsville, PA.

The first location will feature Eric Trump, Trump 2020 senior advisor Corey Lewandowski, former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and Florida lieutenancy governor Jeanette Nunez. They’ll be visiting the Osceola County field office for the Trump for President campaign.

The other location — the Women for Trump Bus Tour launch — will feature Trump 2020 senior advisors Lara Trump, Mercedes Schlapp and Karina Pierson.

The pair of bus tours will spend the next three months visiting field offices around the country and encouraging voters to support the President in the 2020 election.

A group of Democratic Florida legislators are gathering Monday morning in opposition to the Trump campaign. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, Sen. Vic Torres and Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer will participate in a Monday morning call to counter the Trump message for Florida voters.

The 2020 primary elections occur in Florida on Aug. 18, and voters will be deciding the identity of each party’s candidates for Congress and a slew of local offices.

Recent polling indicated that while Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Trump by about nine points nationally, that lead shrinks to around three points in battleground states.

Florida is expected to be one of the key tipping point states in the 2020 election.