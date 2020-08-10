Daniel Perez highlights new COVID-19 testing site at Tamiami Fairgrounds

Rep. Daniel Perez is urging Miami-Dade residents to take advantage of a new pop-up COVID-19 testing site opening Tuesday at Tamiami Fairgrounds.

The new testing location will open thanks to a partnership between the CDR Maguire, GENETWORx Lab and the Tamiami Fairgrounds. The site will be located at the Fuchs Pavilion, 10901 SW 24 St, Miami, FL 33165.

The site will run from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Wednesday, Aug. 12. No appointments are required, as the site seeks to serve walk-up patients. You must be 18 years or older to receive a test, however.

“COVID-19 is a serious disease that must be fought with all of the resources we have,” Perez said in a Monday statement announcing the launch.

“It is the community partnerships on projects and events, like this new COVID-19 testing site, that will help reduce barriers for local residents and get our community the help they deserve.”

South Florida is seeing some positive trends due to increased social distancing measures being implemented, especially in Miami-Dade County. While death tolls have been high in recent weeks, the daily death toll has dropped for three straight days in Miami-Dade County. In total, 1,874 residents have died in the county from COVID-19.

Around 85.5% of adult intensive care unit (ICU) beds were filled in the county’s hospitals as of Monday morning. That number is above the statewide level of 79% of adult ICU beds being filled. However, it does represent a decrease, as the county had routinely been near or above 90% capacity in recent weeks.

In total, more than 133,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Miami-Dade County. That’s easily tops in the state, as the county has served as the epicenter of the outbreak. Though the share of positive tests is declining, individuals are still urged to take a test if they are feeling symptoms or have been in an area where they may have been exposed to the virus.