Personnel note: Vince Evans to be Joe Biden running mate’s political director

While we still don’t know who presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will pick as his Vice President, we do know who the running mate’s political director will be.

He’s an inside hire with a strong resume in the Sunshine State.

Vince Evans, familiar in North Florida for having served as a political director for one-time gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum and as “special assistant” for U.S. Rep. Al Lawson in Washington, D.C. in recent years, will be promoted from his role as political director in the southern states.

For Biden, the South proved pivotal.

With much of the Democratic field fading as the campaign hit the Sunbelt, the Delaware Democrat was able to consolidate support against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose support collapsed in the region.

Now for Vince Evans, the task is to help a Vice Presidential candidate connect to voters on the outsized national stage.

“I’m honored to be moving into a new role,” Evans tweeted Tuesday, “to serve as political director to our running mate. My title may have changed, but my mission remains the same – Restore the Soul of the Nation.”

The open question, of course, is who that running mate will be.

Speculation has swirled for months, with possible picks being floated then brought back to earth amidst a barrage of critical appraisals.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the former police chief from Orlando, was touted as a potential running mate for the former Vice President, with some momentum among oddsmakers, before negative press and related scrutiny seemingly soured the mood.

More recently, speculation has settled on other candidates, including U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, one of Biden’s primary-season rivals, and Susan Rice, who served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama.

Others in the mix include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass of California.

Whoever becomes Biden’s running mate will be a woman. The former Vice President vowed to pick a female for his ticket.