AshBritt Environmental launches debris management training portal

DBPR offers online testing alternative for professional license exams

The online exams will be available for multiple licenses including real estate and cosmetology.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Tuesday they’ve partnered with Pearson Vue to provide an online alternative for professional license exams.

“With these online examination options, we will help more licensure candidates move forward with scheduling examinations and completing the licensure process, regardless of recent seating and spacing limitations that have been necessary to maintain safe testing environments,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. “These options are more than just a new choice of format – the capacity and convenience enabled through online testing will give hardworking Floridians the opportunity to get started in their occupations sooner, by a matter of months in some cases.”

The online exams, which will be monitored in live time by a proctor, will be offered on a rolling schedule through Aug. 22 for the following professional license examinations:

– Asbestos Contractor

– Asbestos Consultant

– Auctioneer

– Barbers

– Restricted Barbers

– Cosmetology – Theory

– Cosmetology – Clinical

– Certified Drug Representative

– Community Association Manager

– Landscape Architect Florida Section

– Veterinary Medicine Laws & Rules

– Real Estate: Sales Associate; Broker Associate; Instructor; Laws & Rules; and Florida Appraiser Supplemental Law & Rules.

Online test-takers will be responsible for ensuring access to a functioning computer, webcam, microphone and reliable internet connection.

Additionally, DBPR reiterated that deadlines for examination and licensure eligibility have been extended through the end of the year per a recent executive order from Beshears.

“With the examination eligibility extensions and the launch of these new online examinations, candidates have more time and more options to meet their requirements for licensure,” Beshears said. “We’re working every day to identify areas of our processes and our services where DBPR can help people continue making progress toward their professional goals.”

On-site testing for professional license exam will remain an option for test-takers at designated testing centers.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

