Donald Trump campaign seeks to define Kamala Harris as liar, liberal

Joe Biden picked his running mate. But President Donald Trump couldn’t led the day end without defining her from the White House. Though he took his time getting there.

The President addressed the topic of Sen. Kamala Harris, the California Senator selected by Biden Tuesday, during q&a in a late afternoon presser. His comments were less than favorable.

Among other things, he called her “the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate,” and questioned her veracity.

“She lied. She said things that are untrue,” Trump said, telling “many many stories that weren’t true.”

Trump didn’t elaborate on those stories, preferring instead to talk about how poorly she did in the primaries. But the Trump campaign does intend to stress that narrative, with a new ad branding her as “Phony Kamala,”

“Kamala Harris ran for President by rushing to the radical left,” the white male voiceover intones, “embracing Bernie’s plan for socialized medicine, calling for trillions in new taxes, attacking Joe Biden for racist policies.”

“Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden,” the voiceover continues.

“He’s not that smart.”

The ad then suggests that Biden’s time in office will be short.

“He calls himself a transitional candidate. He is handing over the reins to Kamala while they jointly embrace the radical left … Slow Joe and Phony Kamala.”

Expect more of these attacks as the campaign continues, with the Trump campaign certain to attempt to define Harris, a former prosecuting attorney, as a radical.

The Trump campaign, in a statement welcoming Harris to the race, continued to press the “phony Kamala” theme.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.

“In her failed attempt at running for President, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left,” asserted advisor Katrina Pierson, in a statement provided by the Trump campaign.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators. At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence,” Pierson continued.