Florida pols react to Joe Biden tapping Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The political world took notice after Democrat Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris is the third woman, behind Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin, to be tapped for the role for a major party ticket, and the first person of color. If elected, it will mark the first time a presidential ticket with a woman on the ballot wins the White House.

Here’s how Florida politicians took the news.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat under consideration by Biden, tweeted: “Senator Kamala Harris is a fearless and proven champion for American families and the rule of law. Excited about this team and America’s future.” She said more too.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Sunrise Democrat and former National Democratic Committee chair, issued a statement: “I’m thrilled that Sen. Kamala Harris will join Joe Biden on the ticket as his choice for Vice President. Only in America would it be possible for a first-generation American woman like Kamala Harris, who has been a tenacious advocate for working families, a voice for the voiceless, and a fierce fighter for justice, to reach the pinnacle of national leadership. This is a historic choice amidst many well-qualified choices on Biden’s short list, including Florida’s very own Val Demings. On behalf of my constituents, I am very eager for Sen. Harris, someone I proudly call a friend, to show Americans what two competent, smart and qualified presidential candidates look like on one ticket. Amid the historic social unrest, pandemic and economic crisis this nation faces, this is the sharp, honest and steady leadership team that America needs right now.”

Former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat, tweeted: “Senator Kamala Harris is my friend and is an excellent choice for VP. Joe Biden, with Kamala as his partner, is now well positioned to win in November and then to govern in order to heal and bring our country together.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, released a statement: “”I am thrilled that Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris as the Democratic candidate for Vice President of the United States. Senator Harris will do an excellent job helping Vice President Biden and Democrats build back better from the chaos and pain Trump has inflicted on our great nation. The strength of our country is in its diversity and the values we hold in common. Kamala Harris represents these values and understands the critical tasks ahead to control COVID-19 and tackle the climate crisis. She has been a leader in highlighting the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color – and introduced legislation to address these disparities. She has successfully led on environmental justice and gone after dirty corporations for damaging our environment. With this historic selection of the first Black and South Asian American woman on the ticket, the 2020 Democratic National Convention in 6 days will unify America behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris so that we can begin to build a more just, democratic, kinder and stronger country. I have hope for the future of America!”

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Tampa Democrat, tweeted: “Senator Kamala Harris is a proven leader and I could not be more excited to have her join Joe Biden as his running mate. She’s been a leader on the issues that matter to so many in Florida. This is a historic ticket. Florida, let’s vote Team Biden/Harris this November!”

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, a Boca Raton Democrat, tweeted: “I’ve worked with Kamala Harris on bills to strengthen our public defender system. I’ve seen her leadership on gun violence prevention & LGBTQ equality. I share her commitment to strengthening the US-Israel relationship. I’m all in for President Joe Biden & VP Harris.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat, tweeted: “Just last year, Kamala Harris joined me and Daniella Levine Cava to help bring attention to the plight of children in migrant detention centers. Folks, together, we shut down the Homestead Child Detention Facility. I know first hand, Kamala Harris knows how to fight – and win.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, released a statement: “Senator Kamala Harris is ambitious, smart, and someone every little girl and boy can look up to. With her on the ticket our party, and our nation, is stronger. She will help lead Democrats to a victory in Florida, help win back the White House, and will help restore America’s moral compass.”

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Plantation Democrat, tweeted: “Congratulations to Kamala Harris on this historic moment! An incredible leader and fearless fighter who does not back down. Now, let’s keep working turn Florida — and the country — BLUE in November!”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, tweeted: “If you’re not happy with Kamala Harris as the VP pick for Joe Biden please just think of the current alternative… Mike Pence.”

State Rep. Margaret Good, a Sarasota Democrat, tweeted: “With the Biden/Harris ticket we can: have access to quality healthcare; protect our environment; ensure equality for all; sleep again. Biden/Harris2020”

Former Tallahassee Mayor and gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum simply tweeted “Madam Vice President!” with a gif of Jack Black saluting.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, a Mayoral candidate, issued a statement: “This is an historic moment for our country. Another glass ceiling has been shattered with Sen. Kamala Harris’ nomination as Vice President, and I am proud to join her and the women running for office across the country as we continue to break through even the toughest barriers. We are united for change in 2020.”