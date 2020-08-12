Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Amid 'COVID fatigue,' Lenny Curry pleads with Jacksonville to mask up

Federal Headlines

Ashley Moody pushes Congress for federal penalties against attacks on police
Lenny Curry wants people to wear masks. But he can't make them do it.

Headlines

Amid ‘COVID fatigue,’ Lenny Curry pleads with Jacksonville to mask up

Jacksonville has a mask order, but adherence is not enforced.

on

With America’s virulent relationship with COVID-19 entering its sixth month, leaders in many cities, including Jacksonville, are struggling to get people to take precautions.

Mayor Lenny Curry called a noon press conference Tuesday to “encourage” locals to wear masks, despite “COVID fatigue” that some may be experiencing.

The encouragement comes roughly six weeks after Curry issued a mask mandate, an aspirational directive with no apparent enforcement component.

Curry, who issued the mandate in absentia (he was on vacation that week), only issued the order after weeks of spiking positive tests, amidst an ultimately fruitless bid to mitigate the virus in time to facilitate a full-occupancy Republican National Convention.

Now the convention isn’t coming, full occupancy or otherwise, with city leaders relieved because the logistics of the event proved daunting.

But with positive testing rates still closer to 10% than zero, and with 12 new deaths from the disease pushing the official toll to 210, the Mayor addressed the ongoing crisis, which saw 231 new cases and an 8.5% positive testing rate reported Wednesday morning for the previous 24 hours from the Florida Department of Health.

No end is in sight, Curry warned.

“The coronavirus has been spreading … it will spread as long as we don’t have a vaccine,” Curry said, before expressing condolences about coronavirus casualties.

“One death is tragic. It’s an individual, it’s a life, it affects family members. The reality is the virus is with us,” he added.

The call to “shut the city down,” Curry said, is “not an acceptable response,” while mask wearing is a “simple, easy, and effective way” to mitigate the virus.

Curry, who has said to “learn to live with the virus,” introduced a video Wednesday that showcased hospital executives’ testimonials on the need to mask up.

“The number of cases continues to trend in the right direction,” Curry said. “The rate of new cases and severity is not what it was, but we must not become complacent.”

Indeed, complacency clearly is a major concern.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    August 12, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Are you faking or are you really humbling yourself looting Lenny ! It takes courage to lead! Make masks mandatory! New facts say social distance may need to be as much as 16 feet because the trumpvirus is an aerosol!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Val Demings says Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket promises to ‘restore America’s faith.’