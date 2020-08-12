U.S. Sugar sweetens back-to-school season with backpack giveaway

It’s back-to-school season, and in some parts of the state, that means students will soon be on school campuses after finishing out the 2019-20 school year online.

U.S. Sugar is helping thousands of K-12 students make the transition by donating backpacks filled with school supplies.

The company announced last week that it was donating 3,500 backpacks to students in Hendry, Glades and Martin counties. The give follows the company’s donation of 5,000 filled backpacks to students in western Palm Beach County

“Every young student in our region will be trying to get back into the rhythm of a new school year, so we’re pleased to help get them get off to a solid start with a backpack full of school supplies,” said Brannan Thomas, U.S. Sugar’s community relations manager.

In addition to supplies, each backpack includes a card explaining COVID-19 precautions based on CDC recommendations such as wearing protective face coverings, frequent hand-washing and social distancing for students.

“We appreciate U.S. Sugar’s thoughtful donation and willingness to give back to our communities, especially during this difficult time for teachers, students and parents,” said Melissa Whitehead Carter, principal of Central Elementary in Clewiston. “Parents in our community will be happy to have one less expense in preparing their children to get back to school this year.”

Hope Rural School director Sister Elizabeth Dunn added, “Papers, pencils and a new pack may seem like small items to many of us, but when you’re out of work and just trying to make ends meet, they can seem like the greatest luxury.”

The backpack giveaway is the latest effort from U.S. Sugar to support communities during the pandemic.

In the weeks after Florida reported its first cases and shutdown orders went into effect, U.S. Sugar donated thousands of boxes of fresh produce to employees, churches, health care providers, and food banks across South Florida.

The company has maintained its support for food banks throughout, partnering with Duda Fresh Farm Foods and Cheney Brothers to deliver thousands of crates of corn to families reeling from the novel coronavirus outbreak.