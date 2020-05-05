Connect with us

South Florida

U.S. Sugar continues corn distribution partnerships for families in need

South Florida

Broward County to provide in-home COVID-19 testing for elderly and disabled

Headlines South Florida

Ron DeSantis defends appointment of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony after shooting revelation

South Florida

South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Russ Rywell for Miami-Dade School Board

Headlines South Florida

Airbnb to provide no-cost stays for Jackson health care workers

Headlines South Florida

Florida ICU nurse says condo won’t rent to her, fears virus

South Florida

U.S. Sugar continues corn distribution partnerships for families in need

The corn will be distributed in South Florida Wednesday-Friday.

on

U.S. Sugar is again partnering with Duda Fresh Farm Foods and Cheney Brothers to deliver thousands of crates of corn to families reeling from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Glades farmers have previously worked to farm corn, with Duda packaging it and Cheney Brothers delivering it.

Pioneer Growers will help package this round of shipments, which will be available at locations throughout the southern portion of the state from Wednesday through Friday for individuals to pick up.

“Since our company was founded in 1931, giving back to our communities has always been an important part of U.S. Sugar’s mission,” said Judy Sanchez, Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at U.S. Sugar.

“With demand for locally-grown, fresh food currently high, we are proud to provide our neighbors with some of the sweet corn grown right here in the Glades communities.”

According to the organization’s tally, this week’s donations will mark more 11,000 crates of sweet corn being distributed to communities in need so far.

The full list of locations includes:

WEDNESDAY

— 8 a.m.: Royal Palm Commons, 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

— 9 a.m.: Hand Park, 500 W Canal St, Belle Glade, FL 22430

THURSDAY

— 10 a.m.: Christ Central Church LaBelle, 540 1st Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935

— 10 a.m.: Varsity Lake Middle School, 801 Gunnery Rd. N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

— 11 a.m.: Doyle Conner Building, 900 US-27, Moore Haven, FL 33471

— 1 p.m.: John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

FRIDAY

— 8 a.m.: Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33463

— 12 p.m.: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 15939 SW 150th St, Indiantown, FL 34956

— 2 p.m.: Martin County Fairgrounds, 2616 SE Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34996

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening