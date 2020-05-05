U.S. Sugar continues corn distribution partnerships for families in need

U.S. Sugar is again partnering with Duda Fresh Farm Foods and Cheney Brothers to deliver thousands of crates of corn to families reeling from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Glades farmers have previously worked to farm corn, with Duda packaging it and Cheney Brothers delivering it.

Pioneer Growers will help package this round of shipments, which will be available at locations throughout the southern portion of the state from Wednesday through Friday for individuals to pick up.

“Since our company was founded in 1931, giving back to our communities has always been an important part of U.S. Sugar’s mission,” said Judy Sanchez, Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at U.S. Sugar.

“With demand for locally-grown, fresh food currently high, we are proud to provide our neighbors with some of the sweet corn grown right here in the Glades communities.”

According to the organization’s tally, this week’s donations will mark more 11,000 crates of sweet corn being distributed to communities in need so far.

The full list of locations includes:

WEDNESDAY

— 8 a.m.: Royal Palm Commons, 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

— 9 a.m.: Hand Park, 500 W Canal St, Belle Glade, FL 22430

THURSDAY

— 10 a.m.: Christ Central Church LaBelle, 540 1st Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935

— 10 a.m.: Varsity Lake Middle School, 801 Gunnery Rd. N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

— 11 a.m.: Doyle Conner Building, 900 US-27, Moore Haven, FL 33471

— 1 p.m.: John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

FRIDAY

— 8 a.m.: Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33463

— 12 p.m.: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 15939 SW 150th St, Indiantown, FL 34956

— 2 p.m.: Martin County Fairgrounds, 2616 SE Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34996