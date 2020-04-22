U.S. Sugar, Duda, Cheney Brothers to provide 6,000 crates of corn for families in need

More than 6,000 crates of sweet corn will be available for families in need starting Thursday thanks to a partnership between U.S. Sugar, Duda and Cheney Brothers.

Those shipments will be available at locations throughout the southern portion of the state on Thursday and Friday for individuals to pick up.

“The recently-harvested sweet corn was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda and will be delivered by Duda and Cheney Brothers,” says a Wednesday release promoting the event.

Judy Sanchez, Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs at U.S. Sugar also added remarks saying the company was looking to help out those in need amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“As Americans are struggling to find food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar are answering the call to provide food for local families,” Sanchez said.

“Neighbors feeding neighbors is what farming is all about, and our focus will remain on growing and harvesting safe, locally produced food crops for our families and yours during this crisis.”

This isn’t the first time U.S. Sugar has looked to provide meals to those in need during the outbreak. A full list of locations where that sweet corn will be available can be seen below.

THURSDAY LOCATIONS

— 10 a.m.: Naples Board of Realtors, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109

— 11 a.m.: Harry Chapin Food Bank, 3760 Fowler St, Fort Myers, FL 33901

— 12 p.m.: Christ Central Church LaBelle, 540 1st Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935

— 12:45 p.m.: Ortona Community Center, 2130 Ortona Locks Rd, Moore Haven, FL 33471

— 1:15 p.m.: Buckhead Ridge Community Center, 30086 E State Rd 78, Okeechobee, FL 34974

— 2 p.m.: Doyle Conner Building, 900 US-27, Moore Haven, FL 33471

— 2:30 p.m.: John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

— 3:30 p.m.: Montura Ranches Church of God, 330 S. Estribo St, Clewiston, FL 33440

— 4:15 p.m.: Pioneer Community Center, 910 Panama Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

FRIDAY LOCATIONS

— 10 a.m.: Wellington Community Center Center, 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414

— 11 a.m.: Royal Palm Commons, 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

— 1:30 p.m.: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 15939 SW 150th St, Indiantown, FL 34956

— 3 p.m.: Martin County Fairgrounds, 2616 SE Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34996