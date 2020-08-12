Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Better pay attention this time to Hillsborough Tax Collector race

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Last Call for 8.12.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Emails & Opinions

Joe Henderson: Better pay attention this time to Hillsborough Tax Collector race

Many Hillsborough leaders support Nancy Millan, but April Griffin has been an underdog before.

on

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s race is normally best described as ho and hum, with a couple of yawns thrown in for good measure. That’s because Doug Belden held that post since 1998, often without opposition.

Put it this way: In 1998, the fledgling Tampa Bay Devil Rays began their first season. A few things happened since then.

The last time he faced a challenger in the general election was in 2008. Belden received more than 69% of the vote. He won wide praise for modernizing the office and running a tight ship. So, when it comes to that race, we can usually focus on other things – say, a five-overtime playoff win by the local hockey team Tuesday afternoon/night.

But duty calls, and we actually have to pay attention this time. But that’s OK because the Aug. 18 primary is filled with personality, intrigue, and long knives.

Besides his talent as an administrator, Belden also is a wheeler-dealer who knows how to play politics. He endorsed one of his top lieutenants, Community Relations Director Nancy Millan.

Normally, that isn’t big news.

There is nothing normal about this race, though, and that’s because April Griffin is Millan’s opponent in the Aug. 18 primary.

The winner faces Republican TK Mathew in November.

Griffin has long been a lightning rod for controversy in the county, dating to her role in dispatching former school Superintendent MaryEllen Elia in 2015.

Local business leaders loved Elia, but she also could be arrogant with school board members with whom she disagreed. Griffin was at the top of that list. Elia’s home even had a yard sign endorsing Griffin’s opponent in a school board election.

Many of the same leaders outraged at Griffin then solidly support Millan now.

That’s just the start.

Her endorsement list reads like a who’s who of Tampa political might: former Mayor Bob Buckhorn, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, former Florida CFO Alex Sink, Former State Senator and USF President Betty Castor, state Sen. Janet Cruz, County Commissioner Les Miller, and long-time Hillsborough Clerk Pat Frank (more on her in a minute).

Even former Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio chimed in last week with an endorsement for Millan.

And don’t forget the money.

Millan raised $158,995, far surpassing Griffin’s $59,659.

Griffin also has endured a spate of bad publicity. Florida Politics reported the woman who wants to be Tax Collector has sometimes had problems paying her own taxes on time.

So, it’s a blowout win for Millan, right?

Maybe.

Opponents often underestimate Griffin though. While the political elite in Tampa spits on the ground at the mention of her name, she seems to resonate with everyday voters.

She turned the fight to remove Elia into a referendum on the lack of support for everyday students and those with special needs. That sometimes-overlooked group made a better case for removal than the parade of local leaders in Elia’s corner.

Opponents vowed vengeance when Griffin ran for a third term on the Board, but Griffin achieved an overwhelming win. She is undefeated in three countywide elections.

And for what it’s worth, in my east Hillsborough County neighborhood, there are plenty of April Griffin yard signs. There also may be signs for Millan, but I haven’t seen them.

Just tuck that thought away as we await the election result.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I have a 45-year career in newspapers, including nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune. Florida is wacky, wonderful, unpredictable and a national force. It's a treat to have a front-row seat for it all.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Val Demings says Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket promises to ‘restore America’s faith.’