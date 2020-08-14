EMILY’s List backs Democrat Pam Keith in CD 18 primary

EMILY’s List — a national organization aimed at helping elect Democratic women who support abortion rights — is backing Pam Keith in the Democratic primary for the seat in Florida’s 18th Congressional District.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Brian Mast.

“An accomplished attorney and Navy veteran, Keith is an outstanding public servant who will work across the aisle to stand up for working families,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List.

“In Congress, she will prioritize Floridians’ health and safety in the fight against COVID-19 and hold the powerful accountable. EMILY’s List has placed GOP Rep. Brian Mast ‘On Notice’ for voting to strip women of their reproductive freedoms and hardworking Americans — including 272,400 people in his district — of their health care. Floridians deserve a leader like Pam who can be trusted to put people before politics, and we look forward to helping her flip this seat in November.”

The organization had limited options in terms of a CD 18 endorsement, as Keith is the only pro-choice woman candidate running in the contest. She’s competing against attorney Oz Vazquez in the Democratic primary.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of EMILY’s List,” Keith said Friday.

“Together, hundreds of women across the country are challenging the status quo in Washington and winning. As a woman of color, I know that diversity and representation matters and that’s why I’m so thrilled to work with EMILY’s List as we strive to bring the diversity of our country to the halls of power and deliver real results for working families.”

Keith has outraised Vazquez and held a cash on hand advantage of $101,000 to $62,000 as of July 29.

Mast is facing a primary challenge as well from retired police sergeant Nick Vessio. The respective party primaries will take place on Aug. 18. Non-party affiliated candidate K.W. Miller is also running for the seat.

The district covers parts of northern Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach — and extends upward into Martin and St. Lucie counties.