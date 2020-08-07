Brian Mast nears $4M raised in CD 18 reelection bid

Republican Rep. Brian Mast added another $278,000 to his reelection bid in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, putting him just shy of $4 million raised overall.

Nearly $269,000 of that haul came from outside donations. The remainder came courtesy of $4,500 in PAC contributions and another $5,000 in other transfers and receipts.

Mast is facing a primary challenge from retired police sergeant Nick Vessio. Vessio raised just $710 in the latest pre-primary financial reports, which cover July 1-29.

Florida’s primaries are scheduled for Aug. 18.

Mast spent nearly $242,00 in the most recent period. Nearly $33,000 went to Image Direct LLC for marketing expenses. Much of Mast’s spending went toward marketing costs. America Direct received $28,000, while $20,000 went to Capitol Hill Lists and another $12,000 was forwarded to Kessler Creative, all for direct marketing.

The campaign also sent nearly $32,000 to Red Rock Strategies for digital consulting.

Mast has more than $1.81 million in the bank. Vessio holds just over $11,000.

Former Navy JAG Officer Pam Keith and attorney Oz Vazquez are competing on the Democratic side.

Once again, Keith bested Vazquez in terms of fundraising. Keith raised more than $97,000 in the latest period, while Vazquez added just under $40,000.

Keith spent big in the period dropping more than $132,000. Resonance Campaigns received nearly $48,000 of that pot for printing expenses. Another $27,000 went toward Edge Hill Strategies for consulting and database software services.

Vazquez spent nearly $68,000 in the same period. More than half of that — close to $38,000 — went to Sage Media for two separate ad buys.

With the Aug. 18 primary in, Keith maintained a cash on hand advantage over Vazquez by a $101,000 to $62,000 margin.

Non-party affiliated candidate K.W. Miller — one of the more eccentric candidates competing for Congress this cycle — has also qualified in the CD 18 contest.

The district covers parts of northern Palm Beach County — including West Palm Beach — and extends upward into Martin and St. Lucie counties. Federal campaigns faced a Thursday, Aug. 8 deadline to report all financial activity through July 29.