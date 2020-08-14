Four of five First Coast counties record positive COVID test rate below 6%

Four out five First Coast counties have fallen below a 6% positivity rate for administering COVID-19 tests, according to Florida Department of Health data released Friday.

For the second day in a row, Jacksonville recorded a 5.7% positivity rate for the 2,381 tests administered. There were 139 new infections compared to Thursday’s figures for a total of 24,301 cases in Duval County. In early July, Jacksonville had exceeded 20% for positivity test rates.

Jacksonville has remained below a 10% positivity test rate since July 23, but has fluctuated between 9.3% and 5.5%. The city has a daily average of 6.5% positivity rate for the past seven days.

Two additional fatalities were recorded for a total of 214 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Jacksonville.

While Jacksonville carries the bulk of the cases in the region, the average daily positivity rate Friday for the five Northeast Florida counties was 5% combined. There were a total of 33,940 cases in Northeast Florida and 332 fatalities recorded Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have said areas are considered “hot spots” if their positivity rates exceed 5%.

Clay County fell below that “hot spot” threshold Friday, posting a 4.2% positivity testing rate. That’s the lowest positivity rate Clay has had in weeks.

Clay had 20 new cases of coronavirus for a total of 3,389 Friday and no new fatalities holding steady at 61.

Baker County, which saw its COVID-19 case count more than double in one week due to Florida Department of Corrections testing of inmates at the Baker County Correctional Institution, recorded a 3% positivity rate Friday, falling from 3.3% the previous day.

In the throes of the testing process at the prison, Baker County saw the positivity rate skyrocket to as high as 41.8% Wednesday before coming back down to what is normal for that county on Thursday.

There were 17 new cases added to Baker County’s tally Friday for a total of 1,069. As recently as Aug. 5, that total case count was 429 in Baker. There were no new fatalities in Baker Friday, remaining at four.

Nassau County recorded 17 new cases Friday for a total of 1,297 infections and a positivity test rate of 5.5%, up slightly from Thursday’s figure of 5.4%. Nassau showed no new fatalities, remaining at 11.

St. Johns County was the only the First Coast county with a positivity rate higher than 6% Friday, but not by much. There were 67 new infections for a total of 3,884 cases of coronavirus and no new fatalities holding steady at 42. The positivity rate was 6.7% in St. Johns.

St. Johns has been flirting with dipping below 5% for several weeks, hitting the 5% mark even on Aug. 7. St. Johns recorded a 4.8% positivity rate July 30.

Across Florida, there are now 563,215 cases of COVID-19 and 9,133 fatalities due to the illness. The positivity testing rate for the state was 8.1% Friday.