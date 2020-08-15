Connect with us

Congressional Primaries

Republican Vennia Francois hopes to hold off Willie Montague in CD 10

Congressional Primaries Headlines

Bill Posey hopes to ward off challenge in CD 8
Vennia Francois and Willie Montague are set to square off in a Republican primary for a shot at Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in November.

Congressional Primaries

Republican Vennia Francois hopes to hold off Willie Montague in CD 10

The winner takes on Rep. Val Demings in a very Democratic district.

on

The Republican primary nomination in Florida’s 10th Congressional District appeared to be Vennia Francois‘ to claim, until a very aggressive conservative, Willie Montague, came along.

Now Francois, a lawyer and former Republican congressional staff member, hopes to hold off Montague’s under-funded, but grassroots-fired campaign in the GOP primary for the daunting opportunity to take on a popular Democrat, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, in a deeply Democratic district in Orange County.

Last winter, Francois switched her candidacy to CD 10 from neighboring Florida’s 7th Congressional District. In CD 7 there was a big crowd of Republicans but arguably a better chance at election for a Republican than in CD 10. At that time, there were two minor Republican candidates in CD 10 and both dropped out as soon as Francois entered.

Francois brought some campaign money with her and has continued to raise money at a steady pace, now topping $200,000. She’s been able to appeal particularly to social conservatives who oppose abortion and gay rights, such as Florida Family Action and the Coalition of African American Pastors, which both endorsed her.

But otherwise, Francois has maintained a not-quite right-wing campaign, offering more mainstream economic and social policies in line with her former bosses, former U.S. Rep. John Mica and former U.S. Sens. Mel Martinez and George LeMieux.

Conversa_728x90

She’s pushed for smaller government, lower taxes, Second Amendment protection, an improved immigration system, and stronger borders, without quite expressing the strong rhetoric.

Enter Montague, the founder of a non-profit organization that helps troubled youth in Orlando, is seeking to energize a right-wing voting bloc.

He joined the race in February, railing against what he calls “the failed policies of the liberal agenda” and espousing a more libertarian approach to economics, which drew an endorsement from the Republican Liberty Caucus. Montague also has made strong statements about his desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to create a more market-based approach to health care.

He too has garnered some social conservatives support, including an endorsement from the Florida Right to Life Political Action Committee. But he’s attracted little money, just over $13,000.

They’re battling for the chance to take on Demings, a two-term Democrat who has one of the highest profiles in Central Florida. Demings was a contestant in the Joe Biden Vice President nominee sweepstakes, a House manager in the impeachment of President Donald Trump, and an Orlando Police Chief. And she is married to the Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Democrats have a 20-point advantage in voter registration in CD 10, which covers much of western Orange County.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Mysterious robocall falsely claims Barack Obama is endorsing SD 35 candidate Daphne Campbell