Susi Loyzelle, Jean-Pierre Bado battle to keep HD 114 blue

When Democratic Rep. Javier Fernandez was encouraged to run for the Senate, he left his current district vulnerable.

Now Susi Loyzelle and Jean-Pierre Bado will battle it out for a chance to retain it for Democrats.

Loyzelle and Bado will contest the Democratic primary in House District 114, and the winner on Tuesday night will go up against well-funded Republican candidate Demi Busatta Cabrera in November.

Cabrera, who is running unopposed, has been the most prolific fundraiser in the field, and she’s earned a key endorsement from the Florida chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFCSME). Cabrera has also been backed by the South Florida Council of Fire Fighters.

Loyzelle just entered the race two months ago. Loyzelle, the Vice Mayor of Cutler Bay, raised more than $30,000 in her brief tenure in the race, and Bado has raised more than $50,000.

Bado, a lawyer and U.S. Army veteran, was endorsed by the Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU.) His campaign page pledges a fight for living wages and accessible health care, and he said the district needs to be vigilant against rising waters. He also advocates for common-sense gun reform.

Loyzelle, a graduate of St. Leo’s University, was first elected to Cutler Bay’s Town Council in 2011. She spent much of her professional career with the YMCA and has been a member of many local civic organizations.

Her electoral priorities include providing affordable health care and investing in education, and Loyzelle hopes to increase green building standards and de-carbonization policies if she wins the seat.

Busatta Cabrera, the former chief of staff for Sen. Anitere Flores, has raised more than $100,000. The Florida State University graduate said on her campaign page that she commits to supporting law enforcement and first responders, and she pledged to support additional funding for education including raises for teachers.

HD 114 covers parts of Miami-Dade County including West Miami and Cutler Bay.