Esteban ‘Steve’ Bovo and Daniella Levina Cava knock Alex Penelas out of Miami-Dade County mayoral contest

After nearly $12 million flooded the Miami-Dade mayoral contest, County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava will advance to a Nov. 3 runoff to decide who will next lead the county.

The pair topped the seven-person field, which also included write-in candidate Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, County Commissioner Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

With 94% of precincts reporting, Bovo had 29.4% of the vote, with Levine Cava receiving 28.6% and Penelas at 24.5%. Suarez placed fourth with 11% followed by Barley at 5%, Domond at 1% and De Armas with just a fraction of the vote.

“I am proud and humbled to have earned one of the top spots on the ballot in the General Election,” Levine Cava said Tuesday night.

“This November, we won’t just vote to elect a new mayor — our values are on the ballot. We will choose what kind of community we want to be — a divided county that turns a blind eye and casts aside the most vulnerable among us during one of the most difficult moments in our history? Or a united community, guided by morality and compassion, where everyone can overcome this crisis and thrive?”

One of those candidates could have clinched the contest Tuesday by securing a majority of the vote, but that was near impossible in such a jam-packed field.

Penelas was the biggest spender in the contest, dumping nearly $4.7 million into the race between his campaign and political committee. Tuesday’s results are a huge disappointment for his free-spending campaign.

Late-released campaign polls showed varying results for Tuesday’s election, though appeared to tell a consistent tale that Bovo, Levine Cava and Penelas would be the top three finishers in some order.

That held true Tuesday, though Penelas’ poll showed he was favored to advance. Miami-Dade County voters chose otherwise.

Levine Cava is seeking to become the county’s first elected female Mayor and tried to position herself as a progressive option in the field. She was supported by the Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union, one the the state’s largest unions.

Bovo ran as one of the more conservative candidates in the non-partisan contest, garnering endorsements from Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and future House Speaker Daniel Perez.

Suarez was seen as the fourth major contender, while the remaining three candidates failed to make much of a mark in the contest

Current County Mayor Carlos Giménez is term-limited and is now running for a congressional seat.