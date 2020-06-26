SEIU Florida endorses Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade County mayoral contest

The Florida chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), one the the state’s largest unions, is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava in the 2020 race for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

Representatives from SEIU Florida announced their decision at a Friday morning news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“Daniella Levine Cava’s life’s work in the private and public sector proves she is that fighter and is unwavering in her commitment to stand alongside working families in their pursuit of a better life,” said registered nurse Martha Baker, president of SEIU Florida.

“Daniella embodies the core values SEIU members care deeply about and we are confident she will make us proud as our next — and first — Madame Mayor.”

The endorsement is seen as a big get in the seven-person field. The organization represents more than 55,000 active and retired workers in the state.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

“This is truly a humbling endorsement as it comes from the frontline workers who are literally on the line every day saving lives, delivering critical services to our community and fighting for what is right,” Levine Cava added.

“As Mayor, workers will have a seat at the decision-making table every day as we lead through this unprecedented moment. It’s time for everyday residents, working families, and our dedicated workers to have a true champion in County Hall and I promise to be that champion as Miami-Dade’s next County Mayor.”

Friday’s endorsement was somewhat telegraphed, as Levine Cava had recently added two endorsements from individual labor groups. In early June, the Communication Workers of America endorsed her bid. Earlier this week, she added support from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 78.

Levine Cava is competing in the contest against Carlos Antonio De Armas, entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban “Steve” Bovo and Xavier Suarez, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond and former County Mayor Alex Penelas.

The contest is open, as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez is facing term limits. Giménez is pursuing a congressional seat.

Friday’s news comes just after Penelas nabbed a set of six endorsements from current and former female elected officials in the region.

The Miami-Dade County mayoral election will take place alongside Florida’s primary elections on Aug. 18. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote — a high likelihood in the seven-person field — a runoff between the top two candidates will be held during the Nov. 3 general election.