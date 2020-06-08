Connect with us

Daniella Levine Cava nabs labor endorsement in Miami-Dade mayoral race

The Communication Workers of America is backing Levine Cava in a crowded field.

on

The Communication Workers of America (CWA) is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava in the Miami-Dade County mayoral contest.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She is one of several candidates seeking to succeed term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez.

“Now more than ever working families need champions at the forefront leading the charge to give workers a true seat at the table,” said Fred Frost, CWA’s Florida legislative director.

“As a County Commissioner and longtime community advocate, Daniella has been a loud and firm voice uplifting Miami-Dade workers. From leading the charge to get the first-ever countywide Living Wage Ordinance passed in our community to achieving social justice reforms for our diverse workforce, we know she will be the true champion our community deserves in our next Mayor.”

Frost is also a former president of the South Florida AFL-CIO.

Levine Cava recently fought a losing battle to guarantee paid leave benefits for workers contracted by the county.

She put that proposal forward in January, prior to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Levine Cava argued the pandemic strengthened the argument to offer paid sick leave and family leave.

The measure would have applied to businesses with more than 15 employees which contract with the county for an amount exceeding $100,000. The Commission rejected the proposal.

“We know working families live through the uncertainty of healthcare, housing, and a lack of earned leave every day, and even more so during this pandemic,” Levine Cava added.

“In January, I was proud to lead the effort to secure earned paid leave, and I have continued to call on employers to protect their workers by providing time off and protective equipment. It’s time to give working families a seat at the head table as we confront the many challenges our communities face, and I am truly honored to have the first endorsement from labor in our race.”

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

