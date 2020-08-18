Mike Pence headed to Miami to talk Cuba, Venezuela

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Miami Friday to talk about Venezuela and Cuba.

Details for the trip including the place and time of the Vice President’s remarks still are to come. On Tuesday The White House announced he will deliver “remarks on the Trump administration’s rejection of the failed ideologies advanced by the dangerous dictatorships in Venezuela and Cuba.”

“The Trump administration has fought these tyrannical regimes by increasing economic pressure, imposing sanctions and through multilateral diplomatic action. The Vice President will echo the Trump administration’s continued support of the Venezuelan and Cuban people as they fight against oppressive regimes and underscore that communism and socialism promise progress and prosperity, but deliver only poverty and corruption,” the announcement added.

In response to the announcement, two Miami Democratic congresswomen, Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, belittled President Donald Trump and Pence as talking tough while having no idea what they are talking about with regard to either Cuba or Venezuela.

“Mike Pence — someone who knows nothing about Latin America — is once again coming to Florida, using taxpayer money to try to score political points by misleading South Florida voters,” Mucarsel-Powell stated in a release from the Democrats. “The truth is Donald Trump’s failed leadership hasn’t delivered actual results for the people of Cuba and Venezuela who are suffering at the hands of brutal regimes.”

She called for the Trump administration to “take real action” by passing Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan refugees.

Shalala pointed out that Trump recently said he would meet with Venezuela’s “brutal dictator Nicolás Maduro.”

“Mike Pence is returning to Miami for taxpayer-funded campaign photo op to tout Donald Trump’s ‘support’ for Cubans and Venezuelans — but what does the administration actually have to show for three and a half years in office? Cuba and Venezuela are no closer to democracy, yet detentions and deportations of asylum seekers fleeing these regimes are up,” Shalala stated.