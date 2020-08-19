Michelle Salzman unseats Mike Hill in HD 1

Connect with us

Alex Andrade trumps Cris Dosev in House District 2 primary

Michelle Salzman will face Franscine Mathis in November.

Michelle Salzman managed to give Rep. Mike Hill the boot in the Republican primary for House District 1, defeating him with 53% of the vote in a two-way race.

When Salzman entered the race a year ago, her candidacy was seen as a long shot. But Hill’s penchant for acerbic, divisive comments brought the support of notable Northwest Florida Republicans such as former Senate President Don Gaetz and former Rep. Frank White to Salzman’s campaign in droves.

As her fundraising numbers soared, Hill’s dried up. By Election Day, she had out-raised him $98,000 to $88,000 and outspent him by a $15,000 margin.

Salzman’s campaign had a strong close, earning endorsements from the Florida Medical Association and posting a five-figure report for the last week of July and another for the first couple weeks of August.

But Hill went on the offensive, smearing Salzman with mailers claiming she supports defunding police and other positions that would be controversial in any GOP primary, let alone one in the deep-red Escambia County district.

The mailers are misleading, and Salzman has filed official complaints describing them as such. Still, the tactics closely parallel the 2018 primary race, when Hill also was challenged by a strong female candidate, Rebecca Bydlak.

Hill pulled out all the stops and made outlandish promises — he claimed he was bringing Donald Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Pensacola, for one.

This year, voters rejected the antics, opting for a fresh start with a Representative who doesn’t make headlines for laughing at the suggestion that people start stoning gays.

Though there will be a general election in HD 1, the contest effectively ended Tuesday night as HD 1 is among the most reliably Republican seats in the Legislature — Hill won the general with about 61% of the vote two years ago.

Salzman will face Franscine Mathis in November after the latter secured the Democratic nomination Tuesday.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

