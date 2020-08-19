Marco Rubio: ‘Marxist mob’ violence ignored in glowing DNC coverage

After two days of glowing coverage of the Democratic National Convention, Senator Marco Rubio has seen enough.
The Florida Republican, in a tweet Wednesday morning, spotlighted ongoing street violence in Portland as a sign of the mainstream media’s misplaced priorities.
“We have a Marxist mob perpetrate historic levels of violence & disorder in major American cities. But you would never know it from watching/reading most major traditional media outlets or the convention of one of our two major political parties.”
Rubio was famously ambivalent about President Donald Trump even after the heated presidential primaries of 2016 were resolved.
But in 2020, the second-term Senator is rolling up his sleeves and pitching in, with culture war rhetoric designed to make the case that Trump can do what Democratic nominee Joe Biden cannot.
On a press call Monday organized by the Trump campaign, the Senator said that Trump’s reelection was nothing short of a “generational challenge.”
Biden, said Rubio Monday, is the frontman for a “very different Democratic Party” from past incarnations, driven by “fringe left-wing movements” and “radical groups in the Democratic Party” who are calling for “defunding the police” and the “$93 trillion Green New Deal.”
In that call, the Senator rehearsed arguments that will prove familiar by November.
The last six months have been characterized by “rapid increases in violent crime” in cities, Rubio said. The Senator suggested that’s just a taste of the “violence, anarchy, and disorder” to come during a Biden/Harris administration.
Rubio wondered, regarding Biden, “is he strong enough” to deal with “elements in the party” working to “push him farther left than he’s ever been before?”
Should Biden be elected, Rubio harbors “very serious doubts about strength in the White House.”
ANTIFA and other radical groups could have their way under a Democratic administration, Rubio warned.
Expect the Senator to lean into the partisan scrum this fall, when he is not on the ballot. And even to take aim at Republicans not on the Trump train.
Rubio has sparred with the “never Trump” group of Republican consultants known as The Lincoln Project, likening their work to “political prostitution” after one of their founders said that if Rubio were in Castro’s Cuba, he would have become a revolutionary.
Mary Pezzi
August 19, 2020 at 9:29 am
What an out of touch jerk Marco Rubio is… and big-time supporter of the Racist Trump admin.
S.B. Anthony
August 19, 2020 at 9:36 am
Rubio needs to go out with the trash along with trump.
For some stupid reason, he thinks that lashing himself to trump,
of whom he’s petrified like the little boy he is, is going to help
him with his political future. Rubio needs to wake up and realize he’s reached
his apex and it’s all downhill from here. He should get a nice cushy
job in the public sector and live out the rest of his days on Calle Ocho.
carlos villanueva
August 19, 2020 at 9:50 am
All of this has gone on under this Administrations watch and also the watch of the GOP. So if it is occurring now while they have control of the nation his comments make no sense. This administration was behind the wheel of the car and they caused the accident. Now they want to state someone else was driving when the police arrives to the scene. That is a criminal offense.
The GOP and this administration should use Portland as an example to how the country in general is about to boil over from unemployment, delays in financial assistance to the citizens and flat out anxiety over our well being. I believe the GOP has shown the disregard for the American Voters they know it and are using every dirty trick in the book to save there own skin. Its to late they had there chance and to this day are playing hardball with those that need help the most. Shame on Marco and Shame on the GOP. The will of the American People will not be broken by a bunch of lame elected officials. One Nation Under God.
Pedro
August 19, 2020 at 9:58 am
How nice to see Rubio grovel for the con man that humiliated him in front of millions. Republican party is so full of gutless wimps how does anyone still support them?