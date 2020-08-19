Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ad argues Carlos Giménez is ‘too corrupt for Congress’

After Carlos Giménez secured the Republican nomination in Florida’s 26th Congressional District Tuesday, Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced a new ad hammering Giménez ahead of their match-up.

The two will face off in the November election after Giménez defeated Omar Blanco in the GOP primary Tuesday.

Mucarsel-Powell and Democratic allies have tried to tag Giménez with the ‘Corrupt Carlos’ nickname. The new ad continues that effort, as it attacks Giménez over his sons’ lobbying work.

“In the world of ‘Corrupt’ Carlos Giménez: the father, ”Corrupt’ Carlos, and the sons, C.J. ‘El Favorito’ and Julio ‘El Niñito’, were connected to shady deal after shady deal, getting rich on our tax dollars,” the ad’s narrator begins.

“For instance, get a ticket lately? ‘El Favorito’ lobbied for those red light cameras that suck up your extra money. ‘El Niñito’ lobbied for the company that built the failed FIU bridge. And after the bridge collapsed and killed six people, Papi Giménez still gave them another contract. Surprise, surprise! Not really. And ‘El Favorito’ even lobbied for [Donald] Trump. I wonder why?

“The bottom line is that getting wealthy off taxpayer funds is a family affair for Carlos and his kids, and exactly why we don’t need him in Congress. There’s enough swamp in Florida already.”

A news release accompanying the ad further labels Giménez “too corrupt for Congress.”

“Over and over, ‘Corrupt’ Carlos Giménez has used his power to put millions of dollars from taxpayers into his and his family’s pockets,” said Andrew Markoff, Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign manager.

“With a track record like that, we can’t let ‘Corrupt’ Carlos anywhere near Congress.”

The race is expected to be one of the closest congressional contests in the state this cycle. Mucarsel-Powell even deemed it “one of the toughest” in the nation.

So far, Mucarsel-Powell has done well in the money game, consistently holding a lead over Giménez despite his high name recognition and support from the President.

Mucarsel-Powell won the CD 26 seat in 2018 by just 2 percentage points over then-GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo. The DCCC has also placed Mucarsel-Powell in its Frontline Program, which funnels resources to potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the House.

The district covers portions of Miami-Dade County as well as Monroe County.