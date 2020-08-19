Gov. Ron DeSantis unveils online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new online COVID-19 self-assessment survey on Wednesday to help Florida residents and the elderly.

Coined the Florida Safe Survey, the online tool asks survey-takers to answer a series of personalized questions to determine various risks associated with the virus. It then provides survey-takers with a “My CV19 CheckUp Report,” which among other areas, scores the respondent’s risk of contracting the virus and spreading it.

The report also offers recommendations and resources to survey takers based on their location, lifestyle and habits.

“Protecting Florida’s most vulnerable has been my administration’s main focus during this COVID-19 pandemic,”DeSantis said in a statement. “With the Florida Safe Survey, we hope to further mitigate the spread of this disease and bring another layer of protection to those most at risk of severe symptoms from COVID-19.”

According to the Florida Safe Survey website, SAFE is an acronym for “start the survey, assess your risk, form a plan and examine your options.” The website says the test is confidential, free and can be completed in roughly 10 minutes.

The survey, which is geared for the elderly, was created by BellAge, a private company specializing in tech and artificial intelligence. In a news release, the company is credited with designing the survey and merging it with risk assessment analytics.

“Through every phase of development, the team at DOEA was constantly ensuring we were best addressing the needs of Florida’s older population,” said BellAge CEO James Firman. “DOEA has helped us create an impressive prototype that’s now being reviewed by several other states around the country.”

DOEA will be responsible for raising awareness for the survey, particularly to the elderly community. The news release said the department’s 11 area agencies will utilize their network of volunteers.

“Governor DeSantis knows Floridians are resilient, and he has worked tirelessly to bring Floridians together in the fight against COVID-19,” said DOEA Secretary Richard Prudom. “This survey furthers our effort by allowing all residents to get actionable and responsive feedback from their survey results and unite in their actions against COVID-19.”