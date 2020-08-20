Jacksonville City Council President’s son faces child porn charges

A season of adversity continues for the President of the Jacksonville City Council, with his namesake son facing more than two dozen charges for possession of child pornography.

As first reported by Anne Schindler of First Coast News, Tommy Hazouri Jr. was arrested Wednesday at his home. He faces 25 charges. Each charge encompasses at least ten different images of “photographs/sexual performance by a child.”

Hazouri Jr., an elementary school teacher until he was reassigned just weeks ago, is dealing with other issues, including a foreclosure and being sued for delinquent credit card debt, Schindler notes.

For Tommy Hazouri Sr.. the timing of what he describes as a family matter could not be worse, as his year atop the legislative body has thus far been fraught with challenges.

Shortly after the Democrat became Council president at the end of June, he had lung transplant surgery.

He is still recovering at home, with Vice President Sam Newby, a Republican, helming the body in the interim.

In the weeks Hazouri helmed the Council, he dealt with the city’s attempt to host what was to be a relocated Republican National Convention.

Even as his surgery loomed, Hazouri gamely took questions from national media on the event, striking a delicate balance between expressing doubts about the event and not getting sideways with Republican Mayor Lenny Curry, a political ally despite the party divide.

The Curry/Hazouri dynamic was initially fraught with tension.

“He’s loud as a motorbike but wouldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight,” Curry said in 2015, quoting Jay-Z’s “99 Problems” to the Florida Times-Union.

Soon enough, however, they found ways to work together, with Hazouri backing a plan to reamortize old pension debt and pay for it with a future sales tax, becoming a valued Democratic voice of support for the Mayor’s referendum.

After that, Curry cleared the way for a Hazouri priority, expanding LGBT rights with an enhanced Human Rights Ordinance.

The mutual admiration between the Republican Mayor and the former Democratic Mayor continued.

Hazouri endorsed Curry for re-election, and in turn Curry backed Hazouri’s bid for City Council president.

Hazouri, well into his 70s and with medical problems, now has another problem on the personal front.

His year as City Council president, a dream he harbored for years, has quickly become a year he might rather forget.