Tropical Storm Laura forms, threatens to impact Florida

Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura early Friday, becoming the twelfth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is projecting portions of Florida to be impacted by the storm early next week. Current models show Tropical Storm Laura making landfall over South Florida before traveling over Florida’s Gulf Coast, then impacting most of Florida’s Panhandle.

The weather system is traveling in a west-northwest direction at approximately 21 mph and producing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

“Impacts to South Florida are possible, but it’s still too early for specific details,” the National Weather Service advised. “Make sure your hurricane plan is in order and keep up with the forecast.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday morning that he plans to initiate a state of emergency for South Florida and possibly other regions of the state, including the Panhandle.

As 9:30 a.m., Tropical Storm Laura is roughly 255 miles away from the Northern Leeward Islands, where it meteorologists expect it to move near later today. The Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola are forecast to experience storm conditions as early as Saturday.

“Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for some of these islands, the NHC said. “Heavy rainfall is likely across this area beginning today and could cause mudslides and flash and urban flooding through Sunday.”

The system could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center warns the potential for flooding and mudslides may cause some rivers to overflow their banks.

A second weather system, Tropical Depression 14, is expected to move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm on Sunday. Current projections forecast that storm to impact Louisiana and east Texas.

Tropical Depression 14 will be named Marco if it strengthens into a tropical storm.