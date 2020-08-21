Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Laura forms, threatens to impact Florida

APolitical Headlines

Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies
Five day forecast by National Hurricane Center.

APolitical

Tropical Storm Laura forms, threatens to impact Florida

Tropical Storm Laura is the twelfth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

on

Tropical Depression 13 strengthened into Tropical Storm Laura early Friday, becoming the twelfth named storm of the 2020 Hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center is projecting portions of Florida to be impacted by the storm early next week. Current models show Tropical Storm Laura making landfall over South Florida before traveling over Florida’s Gulf Coast, then impacting most of Florida’s Panhandle.

The weather system is traveling in a west-northwest direction at approximately 21 mph and producing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

“Impacts to South Florida are possible, but it’s still too early for specific details,” the National Weather Service advised. “Make sure your hurricane plan is in order and keep up with the forecast.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday morning that he plans to initiate a state of emergency for South Florida and possibly other regions of the state, including the Panhandle.

Models by South Florida Water Management District.

As 9:30 a.m., Tropical Storm Laura is roughly 255 miles away from the Northern Leeward Islands, where it meteorologists expect it to move near later today. The Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola are forecast to experience storm conditions as early as Saturday.

“Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for some of these islands, the NHC said. “Heavy rainfall is likely across this area beginning today and could cause mudslides and flash and urban flooding through Sunday.”

The system could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday. The National Hurricane Center warns the potential for flooding and mudslides may cause some rivers to overflow their banks.

A second weather system, Tropical Depression 14, is expected to move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm on Sunday. Current projections forecast that storm to impact Louisiana and east Texas.

Tropical Depression 14 will be named Marco if it strengthens into a tropical storm.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After a term with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science, American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.